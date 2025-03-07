‘The Women’s Programme For Any Club Is Vital’ – Galwegians’ Wright

From playing, to coaching, to volunteering, to being director of Women’s rugby, Diane Wright has been a big influence in Galwegians RFC for almost 19 years.

With this week being Women in Sport Week, IrishRugby.ie sat down to chat to Wright on growing the Women’s game in the club.

One of the strongest voices for the Women’s game in the club, Wright has helped get many players to where they are today. With Wegians now continuing to battle away in the Energia All Ireland League Women’s Division, Wright was heavily involved in the underage setup which has seen many girls now line out on the Senior scene.

A native of Kildare, Wright did not play rugby until she was 30, despite her interest to play the sport it was not an option. Moving to Galway officially for work in 2006 she soon met a group of Galwegians players on a night out and that served as the spark. Spending many years involved with the club and meeting her husband along the way!

“I spent most of my weekends at the side of a rugby pitch as a kid growing up in Kildare as my Dad had played for Naas RFC and was a rugby referee. I’d always wanted to play as a kid but sadly that wasn’t an option at the time, and it wasn’t until I was aged 30, when I first started to play the game, playing for Naas RFC. I played hockey for years both in Ireland and in Scotland and was super excited and equally terrified to finally get to play rugby in my local club.

I moved to Galway in 2006, officially for work, but unofficially to improve my love life. I met a group of women in a pub in Galway who just happened to be on the Galwegians rugby team. I told them that I had been playing rugby for Naas and was looking for a new team and that was it. I’m still in touch with many of my old team and see some of them regularly still as a good number of them were still involved in Rugby in some way. And yes, I did meet my husband in Galway and through my rugby family!”

With Girls rugby not being accessible to Wright when she was growing up, she is now at the forefront of promoting the sport in the club. Women’s rugby has been in existence for over 25 years at the club, and many players have worn the famous club colours on the international stage, such as Sene Naoupu, Maired Coyne, Mary Healy, Edel McMahon, Laura Feely and Nicole Fowley.

Having that programme within a club is vital says Wright, with Galwegians currently fighting away in sixth place in the All Ireland League Women’s Division, the club are continuing to build off their strong history. Currently in the process of rebuilding their youth girls at the club, it is all about nurturing and building, admits Wright.

“I think that the women’s program for any club is vital, particularly as it’s one of the fastest growing areas of the game. There’s a real hunger across the province to grow and develop the female game. Resourcing and funding of the game does need to develop as well to ensure real success for clubs looking to support a Womens programme successfully longer term. We’ve had some good success over the years of building girls and women’s rugby at the club but like most clubs we’ve had our ups and downs.

Women’s Rugby at the club has been in existence for over 25 years now. Our Senior Women’s team has had significant success in International and Provincial selections over the years. Losing to Suttonians in the AIL Conference Final in 2021 was a low point for the team. The most recent high’s would have been winning the AIL Plate two years in a row in 2022/2023 and 2023/2024, particularly after a number of key players retired in 2023 such as Mairead Coyne, Mary Healy and Fiona Scally.

This season the women are currently lying in 6th place in the All Ireland League Women’s Division under head coach Jack Clarke. This season we had six girls from our squad appear in the Celtic Challenge including Irish International Nicole Fowley. We’re currently in the process of rebuilding our youth girls at the club. It’s like anything in life, you have to constantly nurture and build. It can be exhausting, relentless and thankless at times but ultimately really rewarding.”

Wright officially retired from playing in 2011 and would take a step away from Galwegians, returning when her eldest child was five years old. Watching on from the sideline she was encouraged to come back and help out with coaching and from that point on she was hooked.

Involved as a mini’s coach, coaching various teams, working on getting an U14 Girls team back up and running and then went into a Director of Women’s Rugby role. Along with that Wright was also a mini’s co-ordinator in the club, working passionately to reignite the underage girls rugby in the club.

Using programmes such as Give it a Try, Galwegians have tried to get more numbers into their underage teams, but based in a city they have had some mixed results. Another programme that they have tried this season is their glo-rugby sessions, which as Wright describes is like a 1980’s disco meets tag rugby, and along with Give it a Try has seen plenty of young girls enjoy their experience playing rugby.

“I retired officially from playing in 2011 and only returned to the club when my eldest child was five years old and ready to start playing mini’s rugby. I was watching from the side of the pitch and was encouraged to come and help out with the coaching and that was it. I was hooked! I started as a minis coach in the club, coaching boys and girls and started to get involved in restarting a girls U14 team.

I got roped in to serve as a Director of Women’s Rugby and serve on the club committee by my ex-team mate and former Irish International Ruth O’Reilly. After two seasons as Director of Women’s Rugby, I served as minis coordinator all while trying to reignite girls youth rugby at the club. This season I’ve been supporting my mini coordinator successor transition into the role and focusing on coaching and acting as manager for our U12 and U14 girls.

We’ve run Give it a Try for a number of seasons albeit with mixed results to be fair. Some years are better than others in terms of numbers. It’s a challenge recruiting girls in numbers as a city club with many competing sports and activities locally. We’ve also been utilizing our club CDRO to get into some local schools to promote rugby and promote the girls teams at the club.

Probably the most standout programme for youth girls this season, has been our glo-rugby sessions which has been a huge success; well attended and brilliant fun. Essentially its rugby in the dark under neon lights. Think 1980s disco meets tag rugby. We’ve been aiming that at girls aged 10 to 15 and they’ve had an absolute blast. They put on neon paint and neon leg warmers and headbands and play rugby in the dark. What’s not to like about that!.”

