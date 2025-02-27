O’Mahony, Healy And Murray To Call Time On Decorated Ireland Careers

Three of Ireland’s most decorated and distinguished players – Peter O’Mahony , Cian Healy and Conor Murray – have today announced their decision to call time on their illustrious careers in green following the conclusion of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations next month.

Former Ireland captain O’Mahony and Healy, Ireland’s current most capped international, will retire from professional rugby at the end of the current 2024/25 season, while scrum-half Murray will pursue a playing opportunity abroad following the conclusion of his Munster Rugby contract in July.

All three players have made seismic contributions to Irish Rugby throughout their careers in green, all reaching the landmark of 100 Test caps for Ireland, winning five Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams, and they will hope to draw the curtain in style at the end of the 2025 Championship.

O’Mahony, who was outstanding in an 80-minute performance against Wales last weekend, has won 112 caps since making his Test debut against Italy in 2012, last year captaining Ireland to Six Nations glory.

A Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with PBC Cork in 2007, the Munster back row has been an ever-present in green over the last 15 years, featuring at three consecutive Rugby World Cups in 2015, 2019 and 2023, and making consistently invaluable contributions to the successes achieved under Joe Schmidt and, more recently, Andy Farrell.

A key leader on and off the pitch, O’Mahony, who captained the British and Irish Lions in the first Test of their 2017 Tour to New Zealand, has made 193 appearances for Munster having made his debut against Ulster in January 2010 and won two Celtic League/URC titles.

Healy, meanwhile, will hang up his boots as Ireland’s current most capped player having surpassed Brian O’Driscoll when coming off the bench during the 150th Anniversary Test against Australia at Aviva Stadium last November.

The prop has featured in two of Ireland’s three Championship wins this season, moving him to 136 caps in green, and he is now also Ireland’s most capped player in the Six Nations on 66 appearances.

Healy made his Ireland debut against Australia at Croke Park in 2009 and has enjoyed a superlative career, winning five Championship titles and featuring at three Rugby World Cups, while also touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

The 37-year-old has showed incredible robustness and durability to consistently deliver for his country and establish himself as one Ireland’s best ever front row forwards. A Leinster Schools Senior Cup winner with Belvedere College SJ and an Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner, the Clontarf man is also Leinster’s all-time appearance holder, and has won four European Cups, a European Challenge Cup and seven Celtic League/Pro12/Pro14/URC titles to date with the Province.

Murray will also call time on his Ireland career at the end of the Six Nations, marking the end of an era for three Irish Rugby greats. A Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with St. Munchin’s in 2006, the Munster scrum-half has won 123 caps since making his Test debut against France in 2011, sitting joint fourth in Ireland’s most capped list alongside Rory Best and only behind Healy, O’Driscoll and Ronan O’Gara.

Murray has been part of five Six Nations-winning teams and last weekend’s Triple Crown success in Cardiff was his fourth in green, while the 35-year-old also featured for the British and Irish Lions on three Tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021. He has made 199 appearances to date for Munster, winning two Celtic League/URC titles.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, said: “It is always a sad time when a player decides to move on, but I would like to pay tribute to all three players and thank them for their outstanding contribution to Irish Rugby over many years. It goes without saying that Peter, Cian and Conor are legends of not just Irish Rugby, but Irish sport, and have each made a significant contribution to the success of Irish Rugby for more than 15 years.

“There is still so much to play for with Ireland and their Provinces and we will mark their careers at an appropriate time in the near future. Knowing each of them, their focus will be on finishing the season on a high, but their influence will endure for many years to come.”

Interim Ireland Head Coach Simon Easterby added: “Since joining the Ireland coaching team back in 2014 it has been a privilege to work with Peter, Cian and Conor. They have each played a huge role in the success of Irish Rugby over the course of their careers and they continue to inspire their teammates around them. Watching how openly they engage with players in their own position and continue to add value around the set-up is testament to their collective character and they are also adding real value on the pitch. Knowing each of the guys, they will be focused on achieving even more success this season and we are determined as a group to end their careers with Ireland on a high over these last two rounds.”

All three players remain integral members of the Ireland squad as Simon Easterby’s side prepare for the final two Rounds of the Six Nations. Ireland host France at Aviva Stadium in Round 4 on Saturday, 8 March (Kick-off 2.15pm), before a trip to Rome to face Italy on Saturday, 15 March (Kick-off 2.15pm).