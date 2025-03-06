Easterby Names Ireland Team To Face France At Aviva Stadium

Ireland Coach Simon Easterby has named the Ireland Men’s Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against France at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Captain Caelan Doris returns to the team to lead Ireland and is one of three players – alongside Finlay Bealham and Jack Conan – who are set to win their 50th Test caps in green this weekend.

In doing so, Bealham will become the 58th player to reach the half century milestone, with skipper Doris (59th) and Conan set to be the 60th should he feature off the bench.

Having announced their decision to call time on their illustrious international careers at the conclusion of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray are all included in the Match Day 23 and are in line for their final Ireland appearances in Dublin.

Hugo Keenan returns to the full-back position, with Jamie Osborne switching to the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the left, while Bundee Aki partners Robbie Henshaw in the Ireland midfield.

There is an unchanged half-back pairing as Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast start at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Bealham start in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne named in the engine room. O’Mahony will win his 113th Ireland cap as he starts in the back row alongside Josh van der Flier at openside and captain Doris at number eight.

On the replacements bench, Rob Herring is in line for his first appearance of the Championship, joining Healy, Thomas Clarkson, James Ryan, Conan and Ryan Baird as the forward reinforcements, while backs Murray and Jack Crowley complete Ireland’s 23.

Mack Hansen (quad) and Rónan Kelleher (neck) were unavailable for selection due to injury, while Saturday’s match came too soon for Tadhg Furlong who continues to progress in his rehabilitation.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Simon Easterby commented: “Saturday presents another huge opportunity for the squad to play at home, in front of a packed Aviva Stadium. The team has worked hard again this week and the preparation has been positive for what we know will be a huge test against France.

“There’s great respect and rivalry between the two teams and it should be a cracking contest. This weekend gives the Irish public the chance to mark the final home international appearances for Peter, Cian and Conor – three stalwarts of Irish rugby who help drive the highest standards in our camp. I would also like to congratulate Finlay, Jack and Caelan on reaching the 50-cap milestone. It’s a huge moment for them, their families and their team-mates and we will look to make it a day to remember for each of these players.”

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2 in Republic of Ireland and ITV in the United Kingdom, while there is live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(44)

14. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(6)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(80)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(63)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(39)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(6)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(41)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(73)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(30)

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(49)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(17)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(59)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(112)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(71)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (captain)(49)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(42)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(136)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(5)

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(70)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(49)

21. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(26)

22. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(123)

23. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(22)