Women in Rugby Network Webinar – Refereeing from the Female Perspective

As part of the IRFU Women in Rugby network, the IRFU will host will host its next online call on Monday 10 March , from 7.00-8.15pm.

The focus of this webinar and final Women in Rugby network session for 2024, will focus on ‘Refereeing from the Female Perspective’, with a panel of guest speakers who had very different journeys through officiating.

Glenda Mellon, former Ulster Player and current World Rugby Educator and regular Ulster referee will join Dara Finn, member of Munster Association of Referees (MAR) and the Youth Council member, Niamh de Paor to discuss opportunities and challenges of being a female referee.

There will also be a chance to meet other members of the network to discuss women’s rugby and share best practice in the breakout rooms.

The webinar is open to all who want to share tips and meet others striving to create a female friendly environment. Join us online on Monday 10 March for the webinar, looking at factors specific to the female game.