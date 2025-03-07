Wolfhounds And Clovers Named For Final Round Of Celtic Challenge

The final round of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with the Irish teams in pole position. The Wolfhounds can retain their title with a win at home while the Clovers need their compatriots to slip up if they are to overhaul them.

Wolfhounds v Edinburgh

The league leaders can seal the title with a win at home to Edinburgh in Energia Park on Saturday (kick off 12:15pm). The Wolfhounds have a two-point lead at the top of the table meaning a win will see them crowned champions for the second year in a row.

Head Coach Neill Alcorn has made five personnel changes to the starting XV with Aoife Dalton coming back in to partner Leah Tarpey in the centre and Molly Scuffil-McCabe back in at scrum-half.

Up front Ireland prop Linda Djougang starts while rising star Alma Atagamen comes into the second row. Erin King returns to the back row with Brittany Hogan moving to 6 and captain Claire Boles at 7.

The match kicks off at 12:15 in Energia Park and there’s live coverage on irishrugby+

Wolfhounds Team & Replacements (v Edinburgh, Energia Park, Saturday March 8th, 12:15pm)

15. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union/Leinster)

11. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

5. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

6. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

7. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

8. Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Tricia Doyle (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Sophie McAllister (Ballymena/Ulster)

19. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College/Leinster)

20. Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

21. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

22. Ella Durkan (Blackrock College/Ulster)

23. Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Ulster)

Gwalia Lightning v Clovers

The Clovers are just two points behind the Wolfhounds but will need their fellow Irish side to slip up at home to Edinburgh if they are to take the title.

Squad captain Enya Breen returns to the side and is partnered in the centre by Anna McGann, moving from the wing. Chisom Ugwueru comes into the back three while Aoibheann Reilly starts at scrum-half, having come off the bench last time round.

Siobhán McCarthy and Beth Buttimer return to the front row with Jane Clohessy starting in the second row alongside Ruth Campbell.

There are two changes in the backrow as Jane Neill and Deirbhile Nic A Bháird start alongside Faith Oviawe.

Clovers Team & Replacements (v Gwalia Lightning, Ystrad Mynach, Saturday, March 8th, 12pm)

15. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

14. Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster)

13. Anna McGann (Railway Union)

12. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster) Captain

11. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian/Munster)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College/Connacht)

1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union/Munster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

5. Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

6. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union/Connacht)

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Replacements

16. Emily Gavin (Railway Union/Connacht)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

18. Ella Burns (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)

19. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs/Connacht)

21. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian/Munster)

23. Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian/Connacht)