Cian Ducrot To Perform National Anthems At Aviva Stadium This Saturday

We’re delighted to announce French-Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot will be a special guest at Aviva Stadium this Saturday to perform the National Anthems ahead of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and France (Kick-off 2.15pm).

As well as singing La Marseillaise, Amhrán na bhFiann and Ireland’s Call ahead of the sold-out Round 4 showdown, Ducrot will return for a special half-time performance of his latest single ‘Who’s Making You Feel It’, at Aviva Stadium.

Ducrot, who recently won a Grammy for co-writing SZA’s song ‘Saturn’ in the Best R&B Song category, was born and raised in Cork and is half French.

After attending Performing Arts School in Cork and earning a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music in London, Ducrot’s debut album ‘Victory’ hit #1 in the UK and Ireland album charts, while more recently he has supported Ed Sheeran, Dermot Kennedy and Teddy Swims on tour.

Supporters attending Aviva Stadium on Saturday are urged to arrive early and help create an unforgettable atmosphere with DJ Mark McCabe playing during the warm-ups, before the Army No.1 Band and Ducrot perform the National Anthems.

General Admission Gates are open from 12.45pm with the teams entering the pitch at 2pm.