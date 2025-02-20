‘When You’re Given That Mantle, You Make The Most Of It’ – Conan

There is clearly a lot of mutual respect between Jack Conan and Taulupe Faletau, the two players who are set to be opposing number 8s during Saturday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations meeting of Ireland and Wales .

The pair got to know each other during the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour, working closely together in pursuit of that coveted Test jersey. Conan held onto it for the whole series against South Africa, elevating his status in both Hemispheres.

He missed out on playing against the Springboks with Ireland last summer due to the birth of his first child, Remi, with wife Ali. A hamstring injury kept him out of the Autumn Nations Series, but he has come into the Six Nations in brilliant fettle.

Two eye-catching cameo performances during the first two rounds have led him to a start against Wales this weekend. He will deputise for injured captain Caelan Doris at number 8, and is looking forward to coming up against Faletau, a player he holds in very high regard.

“Taulupe has had an unbelievable career, even now he’s an unbelievable athlete,” said the Wicklow man. “He has great ability, unbelievable skills, he’s great over the ball, and that lineout option.

“He is someone who moves incredibly well, and you look at his game and you couldn’t find much wrong with it. He’s been an incredible player with Wales for a long, long time now, and someone who any young player or even older player could learn a lot from.

“It’s nice to see him back out there, I know he’s had a few injury troubles over the last few months. He’s definitely someone I enjoyed having the opportunity to get to know a few years ago.

“I definitely always looked at and admired the way he played the game at Dragons or Bath, or now Cardiff. He’s an unbelievably nice fella as well.”

As a Test centurion and three-time Lions tourist, Faletau’s experience is of huge value to a Wales squad trying to end a 14-match losing streak. He recently came back from a long absence due to a broken arm and a fractured shoulder to make his international return against Italy.

Wales were Six Nations champions the year of the last Lions tour, but with their current struggle for results, head coach Warren Gatland stepped down by ‘mutual consent’ following the 22-15 second round defeat away to the Italians.

Nonetheless, Conan feels that the combination of interim boss Matt Sherratt’s fresh impetus and playing at home on Saturday will lift them, saying: “I think that they’ll be galvanised by a new coach coming in and everything that’s gone on the last few weeks.

“I have no doubt it’s been unbelievably tough for the Welsh lads. But they’re a nation that gets behind Welsh rugby incredibly well, and playing over there with the roof closed is going to be special.”

Conan has had to be patient in waiting for a chance to don the Ireland number 8 jersey. As well as becoming captain of his country, his Leinster team-mate Doris has become a dominant figure in the Irish back row, making 42 consecutive Test appearances.

Conan was first-choice number 8 for the 2022 Six Nations, before becoming increasingly used as a bench option in recent seasons. He played in all 10 matches of the title-winning 2023 and 2024 Championship campaigns, yet only had two starts, both against Italy.

While disappointed that a knee injury has sidelined Doris, the 32-year-old is delighted to be back in the starting XV, and understandably keen to build on those back-to-back bonus point victories, which included his own try – the 11th of his Ireland career – in Edinburgh.

“It’s great to get a run-out, great to get a start. Happy enough with my performances in the last few weeks, and it was nice to get a break there last week and reconvene and then get to a bit of work, and then be hopping into training on Sunday and Monday.

It’s been a good few days and lads are excited. We get the opportunity to go on the weekend to make sure it doesn’t pass me by and make the most of it. “You have got the best players in the country here, and lads want to take every opportunity whether it’s training or games. “When you’re given that mantle and you’re given that opportunity, you’ve got to make the most of it and that’s certainly my mindset for this week.

“It is disappointing to lose Caelan. He has been fantastic the last few weeks and, please God, we get him back for France because he’s been incredible leader both on off the pitch.

“He’s obviously a fantastic player for us. He’s played 42 in a row which is a testament to how professional he is, how durable he is, how consistent he’s been as a player.

“There’ll be a huge amount of pressure on the entirety of the back row, the lads that are starting and whoever is on the bench, to keep on pushing from where he left off because he’s been unbelievable.”

Along with grabbing the bonus point score in the Scotland game, Conan has racked up 66 metres from eight carries so far, had one linebreak, one tackle break, and five lineout takes, made 13 tackles, and snapped up one breakdown steal.

Those numbers come from only 63 minutes on the pitch, and determined to have a bigger contribution across the 80 minutes at the Principality Stadium, the Bray-born back rower will play to his strengths, particularly in attack where half of his carries in the tournament have been dominant, with 75% gainline success.

“I always like having the ball in a bit of space, that late footwork at the line has always been a threat of mine,” he acknowledged, speaking ahead of what will be his 49th appearance for Ireland, and his 23rd start since 2015.

“There’s nothing better than when I get the ball and have a bit of time and a bit of a one-on-one, I always back myself to take someone on. I always back myself with the ball in hand.

“I want to get as many one-on-one opportunities as I can because I feel like that’s when I’m at my best.

“If I’m getting soft shoulders or get a bit of space, use a bit of footwork and get on an edge or something like that. Is it the best it had ever been? Don’t know, but I am happy with that at the moment.

“I would have liked to finish that try in the corner against England but that was a bit of hubris. I probably should have stepped back inside but, sure look, you live and learn.”