Ireland Team Named To Face Wales In Cardiff

Ireland Coach Simon Easterby has named the Ireland Men’s Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Following victories over England and Scotland, Ireland travel to Cardiff to face Wales in Saturday’s Round 3 encounter.

Dan Sheehan will captain the side for the first time, becoming the 111th Men’s player to captain Ireland in a Test match.

Leinster’s Jack Boyle is in line for his Ireland debut should he come off the bench, while Jamie Osborne will make his maiden Guinness Men’s Six Nations appearance at full-back. Gus McCarthy and Cian Prendergast could also make their Championship debuts in green having been named among the replacements.

Osborne partners James Lowe and the fit-again Mack Hansen in the back three, while Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are the midfield pairing for the trip to Cardiff.

Sam Prendergast and Jamison Gibson-Park are retained as the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, captain Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson, who starts for Ireland for the first time, are named in the front row, with Joe McCarthy returning to fitness to partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Peter O’Mahony continues at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier is at openside and Jack Conan completes the Ireland starting team at number eight.

McCarthy, the uncapped Boyle, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan and Cian Prendergast are the forward replacements available to Easterby, with Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Bundee Aki the backline reinforcements.

Simon Easterby said: “Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the great tests and we know the challenge that awaits us. With a new coaching set-up in place, Wales will be re-energised and determined to impress in front of a vocal home support.

“There will also be a huge Irish travelling support which, when added to the closed roof and the great respect and rivalry between the two nations, will add to an electric atmosphere.

“We have made a few changes to the squad this week, some of which were enforced, and we’re confident that the 23 we have selected are primed and ready to go. Dan Sheehan’s selection as captain is recognition of his high standing within the squad, both on and off the pitch. I have no doubt that he will relish the opportunity to lead Ireland for the first time.

“Equally, I would also like to congratulate Jack Boyle on his inclusion in the Match Day Squad for the first time. Jack has impressed for his province, Leinster, and in the national training camps over the last number of months and he is a young forward with a bright future.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One and BBC One, while there is live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(5)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(26)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(65)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(79)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(38)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(5)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(40)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(72)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(captain)(29)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(4)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(16)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(58)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(111)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(70)

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(48)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(2)

17. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)*

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(48)

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(69)

20. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(122)

22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(21)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(62)

* denotes uncapped