EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2B: Weekend Previews

As adverse weather conditions caused postponements in the Energia All-Ireland League’s early rounds of 2025, Saturday afternoon will see six rescheduled matches take place across Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B, and 2C.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUNDS 10/12:

Saturday, February 22

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CASHEL (5th) v MU BARNHALL (3rd), Spafield, 1.45pm

BALLYMENA (9th) v NAVAN (8th), Eaton Park

BANBRIDGE (6th) v INSTONIANS (1st), Rifle Park

BUCCANEERS (10th) v GREYSTONES (4th), Dubarry Park, 4pm

There is plenty of mouth-watering action in Division 2A this weekend, with promotion-chasing pair Cashel and MU Barnhall facing off, along with a big Ulster derby between Banbridge and Instonians.

Another away win for Instonians would further increase their hopes of securing a third All-Ireland League title in succession, and with it promotion to Division 1B. Sixth-placed Banbridge will not want to cough up points on home turf.

After their late victory over Ballymena last Saturday, Bann will fancy their chances against the table toppers. Captain Peter Cromie grabbed a hat-trick of tries last time out, and continues to be a key player for Rob Logan’s men.

Paul Pritchard’s Instonians side, who are nine points clear of Galway Corinthians with a game in hand, will be hungry to deliver a third win in a row. They won their first meeting with Bann before Christmas, helped by a try from skipper David Whitten in a 33-21 bonus point success.

With Corinthians not playing this weekend, MU Barnhall have an opportunity to leapfrog them into second spot. They head to Spafield to play Cashel, who are just two places and two points behind them, with an earlier kick-off time of 1.45pm.

The Tipperary men have won their last three fixtures, overcoming both Corinthians and Greystones during this run. Ray Moloney’s charges are always a tough proposition at home, as ‘Stones found out last week when they came up against a defensive brick wall at times.

However, Barnhall have won on their last three visits to Spafield, including twice last season. They won a promotion play-off semi-final there last April, prevailing 25-23 thanks to James Gorham’s late penalty. The outcome of their latest rematch could prompt a reshuffle in the top four.

Greystones had to console themselves with a losing bonus point against Cashel, a late attacking surge from a penalty not enough to extend their winning streak to eight games. They are off to Athlone for a rescheduled round 12 meeting with bottom side Buccaneers. It gets underway at 4pm.

A positive first half from Buccaneers against Old Crescent gave way to a disappointing closing 40 minutes, as they fell to a 13th straight defeat. The Pirates missed Ireland Sevens call-up Daniel Hawkshaw, who is away at the Vancouver Sevens this week, and need a massive performance here.

Worryingly for the relegation-threatened midlanders, Greystones scored 11 tries to beat Buccs 71-8 back in November. As well as a sharp attack, Danny Kenny’s side boast the second meanest defence in the division. They have conceded an average of 18.3 points per game so far.

Another of round 10’s rescheduled matches concerns the bottom end of the table, as ninth-placed Ballymena and Navan, who lie four points above the Braidmen, square off at Eaton Park.

John Nicholl’s Ballymena side will be hoping for a timely return to winning ways after two recent five-point defeats. They just left it too late against Old Crescent, and were undone by Cromie’s hat-trick heroics for Bann last Saturday despite wingers Dean Millar and Ben Neely (2) both touching down.

Navan come into this clash having suffered three straight losses. Their most recent one against Barnhall could have gone either way as they battled right until the final whistle. They beat Ballymena 22-21 courtesy of a late Tom Gavigan penalty before Christmas, and also won 29-23 at Eaton Park last season.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 10:

Saturday, February 22

CLOGHER VALLEY (3rd) v RAINEY (4th), the Cran, 2.30pm

Just one game has had to be rescheduled in Division 2B of the Energia All Ireland League following the bad weather at the start of the year. It is certainly a headline maker as third placed Clogher Valley host fourth placed Rainey.

Defeated last weekend on home soil to Dungannon, another Ulster derby on home soil at The Cran this weekend is one Clogher Valley hope to win. Defeat for either opens the door for Galwegians leading that chasing pack for promotion.

Stephen Bothwell’s men just ran out of time last weekend, as they trailed 21-7 at the break. David Maxwell’s two penalties and a Ewan Haire try did bring them right back but just time was not on their hands. A first defeat in three games, after bouncing back well from defeat in the reverse tie.

Rainey are becoming a real story in 2B over these last few weeks, five wins in a row have put them right into the mix for the play-offs and they have plenty of confidence on their backs. Scott McLean has been one of the best kickers in the Division, while Jack Hardy is their top try scorer, and grabbed two against Valley in the reverse tie.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 10:

Saturday, February 22

BALLYCLARE (7th) v BELFAST HARLEQUINS (3rd), the Cloughan, 12.30pm

Another big Ulster derby on the cards this weekend is a rescheduled game from Round 10 of the Energia All Ireland League Division 2C, with title contenders Belfast Harlequins looking for points as they travel to Ballyclare.

The game that kicks off the day’s action at the earlier time of 12:30, will for sure be an entertaining one after the pair played out a 21-21 draw in the reverse tie, four points is a big must for both teams.

Ballyclare in their debut season have not backed down from anyone and a win here, would put them fourth in the table, and a bonus point would sit them third. Winning two of their last three games has plenty of confidence on their side, no doubt the narrow 19-17 loss to Clonmel is one they are kicking themselves over.

Head Coach Michael Orchin-McKeever has a great squad, with Matthew McDowell’s kicking a big part of their success this season. Add to that top try scorer Joel McBride brings a big presence, and hooker Jack Black will have plenty confidence after this two tries last weekend.

Quins had a narrow 25-22 loss to Clonmel last weekend and that marked consecutive defeats for the Deramore Park faithful. Just the first time this season they have lost back to back games and having lost ground to Midleton, would lose more with defeat this weekend.

The visitors have been in great form throughout the season and will look to get over this rough patch of form. Ben Power continues to be a strong performer both from the tee and when it comes to try scoring.

