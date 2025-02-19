Ireland Men’s U20s Team Named To Face Wales

Head Coach Neil Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations clash against Wales in Newport (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Ireland U20s travel to Rodney Parade for their Round 3 encounter on Friday night, with Éanna McCarthy once again set to lead the team from the back row.

Daniel Green, Charlie Molony and Ciarán Mangan are named in an unchanged Ireland back three from the win in Scotland last time out, with Connor Fahy joined by Eoghan Smyth in midfield. The half-back pairing of Clark Logan and Sam Wisniewski continue at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Billy Bohan, Henry Walker and Tom McAllister start in the front row, with Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan selected in the engine room again.

Michael Foy starts at blindside flanker, Bobby Power is at openside and captain McCarthy completes the starting team at number eight.

On the bench, Mikey Yarr, Paddy Moore, Alex Mullan, Conor Kennelly and David Walsh provide the forward replacements, with backs Will Wootton, Tom Wood and Gene O’Leary Kareem completing Ireland’s Match Day 23.

Friday’s match is live on Virgin Media Three.

Ireland Men’s U20s:

15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) (capt)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

18. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

20. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

21. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

22. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster).