Ireland’s Fixtures For 2025 Autumn Nations Series Announced

Ireland Men will welcome three Southern Hemisphere teams to Aviva Stadium this November, as the 2025 Autumn Nations Series fixtures have been confirmed.

Andy Farrell‘s side will face Japan, Australia and South Africa in three mouthwatering clashes in Dublin over the course of three consecutive Saturdays this Autumn, as Ireland supporters are once again treated to a brilliant line-up of Test rugby at Aviva Stadium.

Earlier today, Ireland’s return to Soldier Field was announced as they open their Autumn campaign against New Zealand in Chicago on Saturday, 1 November (Kick-off 3.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish time).

Ireland return to Dublin a week later to face Japan at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 8 November (Kick-off 12.40pm), before the Wallabies visit on Saturday, 15 November (Kick-off 8.10pm).

It will be the Brave Blossoms’ first visit to Aviva Stadium since 2021, while Ireland and Australia will go head-to-head for the second successive year after the sides contested Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test last November.

The Series finale will see Farrell’s side renew battle lines with South Africa in what promises to be a thrilling showdown after the Springboks and Ireland most recently played out a series draw in South Africa last summer.

Ticket prices and on sale detail for the 2025 Autumn Nations Series will be communicated in due course.

Last year’s Autumn Nations Series saw TNT Sports join the roster of world class broadcast partners. The 2025 instalment of the competition promises to build on the success of this partnership, bringing fans in the UK and Ireland elite sporting drama across every international fixture, to complement its Premiership Rugby coverage.

Fans in France can enjoy coverage from TF1, who will show each of their national sides’ fixtures, with beIN SPORT covering every other fixture across the month. In Italy, Sky Italia continue to be the home of rugby, building on their longstanding rugby heritage. Free to air coverage in Ireland will be announced in due course.

Across the world, fans have access to the action from the Autumn Nations Series thanks to coverage in over 150 territories.

The 2025 Autumn Nations Series will conclude a huge year of international rugby which features a men’s and women’s Six Nations, a Lions Tour, and the Women’s Rugby World Cup. The competition is also a taste of what is to come in 2026, with the inaugural edition of the Nations Cup – the new biennial international rugby tournament that will see the best teams playing each other more often.

Tom Harrison, Six Nations Rugby CEO, said:

“The Autumn Nations Series continues to deliver an incredible spectacle for fans. Host cities will be the perfect backdrop for an incredible atmosphere for rugby fans across the continent. On the pitch the matches will showcase the very best of international rugby, with the best teams in the world delivering box office entertainment throughout November.

Our partnerships with our host broadcasters has elevated the coverage of our sport and delivered an outstanding and innovative on-screen experience for fans. We are genuinely excited to strengthen our partnerships through this year’s Autumn Nations Series, and to take things to an even higher level in 2025.”

2025 Autumn Nations Series Fixtures: