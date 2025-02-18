Ireland And New Zealand Return To Chicago This November

International rugby returns to Soldier Field in Chicago this November, with a classic matchup between two international titans, Ireland and the New Zealand All Blacks.

Announced today via press conference at the famous Soldier Field, “The Rematch: Ireland v All Blacks” will take place at 3.10pm CST on Saturday November 1, 2025.

This will be the second time these teams have met in Chicago, following an epic 2016 clash that resulted in Ireland defeating the All Blacks for the first time in their 111 year history. Since that moment, the teams have played each other 10 times, winning 5 each and establishing one of the great modern rivalries in rugby.

The standing of this match continues the surge in rugby’s popularity in the United States, with the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup tournaments set to be staged in North America.

Interest in this event will draw fans to Chicago from all over the world. As a city boasting some of the most famous and successful sports franchises in history, Chicago is a natural home for this international blockbuster.

“Chicago is a world-class sports city, and we’re thrilled to welcome Ireland and the All Blacks back to Soldier Field,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This match showcases our city’s ability to host premier global sporting events, drawing fans from around the world, boosting tourism, and reinforcing Chicago’s reputation as a top destination for sports, culture, and entertainment.”

“Chicago is the greatest sports city in the world, and we cannot wait to welcome the All Blacks and Ireland back to Chicago this fall,” said Kara Bachman, Executive Director of the Chicago Sports Commission. “Major international sporting events like this are great opportunities to showcase Chicago to a global audience while delivering a world-class experience to these historic teams and their fans.”

Ireland has some of the most passionate fans in the world and Chicago is expected to turn green come November 1.

“We are delighted to see international rugby return to Chicago for this historic ‘Rematch’ between Ireland and New Zealand. The 2016 encounter at Soldier Field is one of the greatest moments in Irish Rugby history, and the rivalry that has grown between our two teams since

then is a testament to the quality, passion, and the respect that Ireland and New Zealand have for each other,” said Kevin Potts, CEO of IRFU.

“We hold the New Zealand Rugby Union in the highest regard; the All Blacks have been the embodiment of sporting excellence for generations, and we have the utmost admiration for their outstanding contribution to our game. As we look forward to November 1, we know rugby fans from around the world will once again come together to witness an unforgettable clash of two outstanding teams.

“We are hugely proud of all this Irish team has achieved in recent years, inspiring fans at home and abroad, and we look forward to what will be a truly memorable occasion. The continued growth of rugby in the United States is extremely exciting, and the IRFU is proud to be part of this journey as we prepare for the Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033.”

The All Blacks are one of the most storied and dominant teams in all of sport, who enjoy strong support wherever they play, particularly in the United States, and fans will get the chance to see the All Blacks perform the haka before the match.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson says: “We’re excited to be taking the All Blacks back to Chicago, and for it to be against Ireland is especially fitting. We have massive respect for the Irish, and recent history between our two teams means that this will be a highly anticipated match up. Both teams have passionate fans who will be keen to make an occasion of travelling to the game at such an iconic venue.

“Rugby is experiencing great momentum in the US, particularly with the upcoming Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033, and with the growth of Major League Rugby. The US is part of our wider global strategy, and we’re looking forward to this match as part of our ongoing engagement with North America.”

Event promoter TEG Rugby Live has staged major events all over the world, including delivering the top five crowds to attend rugby internationals in the United States.

“We are extremely proud to partner with these two iconic teams, Ireland and the All Blacks and very excited to bring them back to Chicago,” commented Geoff Jones, Group CEO, TEG. “Chicago is a wonderful city, world class at delivering global events. We know this event at Soldier Field creates one of the great sporting experiences and we expect strong demand when tickets go on sale”

Pre-sale for tickets opens Thursday, February 20 at 10 AM CT.

General public on-sale starts Friday, February 21 at 10 AM CT.