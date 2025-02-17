Ireland Squad To Host Open Training Session At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland Men’s squad will host an open training session at Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 27th February, as they step up preparations for the final rounds of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations .

Tickets for the open session are free and will be available on a first come, first served basis from Ticketmaster.ie on Tuesday, 18th February at 12pm.

Last year, thousands of supporters were in attendance to watch the squad train against Ireland U20s and now is your opportunity to join us at the Home of Irish Rugby as Simon Easterby‘s side are put through their paces ahead of the Round 4 clash against France at Aviva Stadium.

Speaking about the open session, Ireland Head Coach Simon Easterby said: “Welcoming thousands of our supporters to Aviva Stadium for an Open Training Session is a highlight of the Six Nations campaign. The support you have given us over the last couple of years has been a real boost to the team and we hope that you will join us on the day, make as much noise as you can and enjoy the action on the pitch.”

The session will kick off at 11am, with gates open at 10am.