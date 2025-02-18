‘It Was A Very Proud Moment’ – Lowe On Becoming An Irish Citizen

It was business as usual for James Lowe at the start of Wales week, but for the first time he bounced into training at the IRFU High Performance Centre as a fully-fledged Irish citizen.

Lowe and his wife Arnica received Irish citizenship in Dublin’s Convention Centre last Friday, joining over 5,000 people who made a declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State and became Irish citizens during six ceremonies held over two days.

It was a St. Valentine’s Day with a difference for the New Zealand-born couple, who also welcomed their second child into the world, daughter Renn Kokiri, just last month.

Lowe first arrived in Dublin in November 2017, having signed for Leinster from the Chiefs, and won a European Rugby Champions Cup and two Guinness PRO14 titles before becoming eligible to play for Ireland on residency grounds.

Since his try-scoring debut against Wales during the Covid-19 pandemic in November 2020, the 32-year-old has played 38 Tests in total, winning a Grand Slam as part of back-to-back Six Nations triumphs, and playing in a Rugby World Cup.

He played his part in a historic Test series win in New Zealand in 2022, and helped Ireland to draw their 2024 series with World Cup champions South Africa. His try against Scotland last time out was his 17th at international level.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion of becoming a citizen of the country he calls home, he told Irish Rugby TV: “It was obviously a very proud moment. We’ve been in Ireland coming up to eight years now.

“We’ve had two beautiful children (Nico and Renn) here, and we see our future here in Ireland.

“I was in here (at the IRFU High Performance) in the morning (on Friday). We trained against the Under-20s, and then straight in the car straight after training.

“Popped home, picked up my wife and one of the kids, and we were off to the Convention Centre. It was awesome.”

Lowe is the third member of Ireland’s current back-line to be granted Irish citizenship in the last 14 months, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Bundee Aki both ‘privileged’ and ‘honoured’ to do so in December 2023 and last September respectively.

Gibson-Park was one of the friends he consulted with when moving to Leinster became a possibility, and Leo Cullen said at the time of his signing that they had been tracking him for ‘some time’ as a quality, young outside back.

He quickly became a firm fan favourite in both blue and green, and admits that it has been an immense pleasure to further his career on Irish shores, and together with Arnica, become a part of a vibrant local community and build their life together here with a young family, including Norman, their Miniature Schnauzer.

“I remember when I first arrived here by myself, it was pitch black at 4.25 in the afternoon in November! It has gone by so, so quick,” said the Nelson native, who has scored 65 tries in 85 appearances for Leinster.

“We’ve loved our time (here), we’ve loved what rugby has given us. The opportunities that it has presented, and then to represent Ireland in rugby has been one of the best experiences of our lives.

“It’s something that we cherish every day and hopefully, moving forward, a couple more kids will be able to play for Ireland.”

Having a ready-made extended friend group through rugby helped with adjusting to life in the Northern Hemisphere. He was welcomed with open arms into the Leinster and Ireland circles, albeit that there was some homesickness when missing out on family occasions back in New Zealand.

The transition, obviously moving to the other side of the world is tough. You leave the safety net of family and friends, but landing here, playing rugby with Leinster, I already had 40 friends as it was. “And then all the partners, past and present, have helped that transition. The staff made all of the little bits that you don’t think about moving to the other side of the world so much easier. I’ll forever be grateful of that. “What the Irish people have done for us is just filled us with confidence and joy, feeling accepted, and we’re just able to go out there and be ourselves and play good rugby and try be good people. “We’ve absolutely loved it. We’ve loved Ireland and loved the Irish people and how accepting everyone’s been of us. We’ll forever be very, very grateful.”

A heartwarming addition to the post-match scenes for Lowe is having his young son Nico, who turns two in April, on the pitch with him afterwards. The children of the Ireland players and coaches often take centre stage at the Aviva Stadium after a game is done and dusted.

One of the best images following last March’s Six Nations title-winning celebrations at Irish Rugby HQ was Nico and Gibson-Park’s son, Jai, holding onto the trophy at pitchside, both clad in Ireland jerseys and beanies with their proud parents watching on.

Affectionately dubbing his toddler a ‘little headbanger’, he revealed: “Nico loves it. He sort of understands now that when he goes to a game, afterwards he gets to run around on the pitch.

“He’s full of beans that boy. I don’t know where he got it from exactly, but he’s a joy for us.

“It’s awesome to see him wearing Leinster and Ireland jumpers after training and games, and having him running around on the field. He absolutely loves it, and so do we.”

Lowe’s beaming smiles when playing and his infectious energy and enthusiasm have won him many admirers, but he has the numbers to back up that chirpiness and confidence that he can effect the biggest of matches.

As Ireland bid for a historic three-in-a-row of Championship crowns and the British & Irish Lions tour draws closer, he is arguably in the form of his life. The Six Nations has witnessed some of his best work to date.

He scored his 11th Six Nations try against Scotland in the last round, with each of those scores coming since the beginning of 2022. That is more than any other player in that time.

The 2024 World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team winger has an additional seven try assists (three of which came during the win over England at the start of the month), while his 18 try involvements is also the most of any player in the Championship since 2022.

Showing how difficult he is to stop, Lowe has made the most post-contact metres (103) after the opening two rounds. He has been Ireland’s leading carrier with 23, has made a tournament-leading eight linebreaks, is second overall for running metres (231.3), and has 323.4 kicking metres from nine kicks.

Given he won his first cap against Wales, it would be a neat bit of symmetry for his maiden Test appearance as an Irish citizen to come in Cardiff on Saturday. He said that every chance you get to play for Ireland is ‘so special’ and ‘never taken for granted’.

“Fingers crossed, it would be nice (to play against Wales). It’s some stadium to go away and play in over in Cardiff, so something to really, really look forward to.

“The boys have really hit the ground running here on Monday in preparation for that. Just trying to get better and hopefully put in a performance we’re all proud of come Saturday,” he added.