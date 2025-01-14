Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 10 Reviews

Galway Corinthians marched to Division 2A’s summit with a second-half flurry against Connacht rivals Buccaneers, while Wanderers have moved six points clear at the top of Division 2B, and there were three tight finishes on an action-packed Saturday in Division 2C.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 10 Results Round-Up

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A:

Saturday, January 11 –

BUCCANEERS 19 GALWAY CORINTHIANS 42, Dubarry Park

Scorers: Buccaneers: Tries: Adam O’Carroll 2; Pens: Gearoid McDonald 3

Galway Corinthians: Tries: Finn McNulty, Patrick Fahy, James Nicholson, Penalty try, Jack Pollard 2; Cons: Sean Naughton 5, Pen try con

HT: Buccaneers 13 Galway Corinthians 7

A big second-half surge saw Galway Corinthians take the points in the Connacht derby at Dubarry Park. This was a much-improved performance from Buccaneers, albeit that a yellow card and a penalty try ultimately derailed them.

It was a very positive start from Buccs, as the returning Gearoid McDonald landed an early penalty before replacement Adam O’Carroll raced over for a superb seventh-minute try and an 8-0 lead.

Corinthians got on the board through a Finn McNulty try, capitalising on a swift counter attack, and Sean Naughton made no mistake with the conversion to cut the gap to one point.

The Pirates made sure to hit back quickly, though, and again it was O’Carroll’s pace that did the damage out on the left. That gave them a deserved 13-7 lead for half-time, and Ross Murphy-Sweeney went close to adding their third try before the turnaround.

Within six minutes of the restart, Buccs had pushed 12 points clear thanks to two more penalties from out-half McDonald. Corinthians failed to panic, and a tap penalty led to Patrick Fahy getting over the whitewash for Naughton to convert.

Michael Harding’s men then used a lineout steal on the hour mark to edge ahead. The ball was worked wide to the opposite wing where James Nicholson was able to finish off, with Naughton’s conversion making it 21-19.

In foggy conditions, the game’s decisive moment came when Buccs number 8 Patrick Egan was deemed to be offside when preventing a Corinthians try. It was a double blow with the yellow card added to by the concession of a penalty try.

With their bonus point secured, Corinthians pushed on with a strong shove at a scrum leading to replacement Jack Pollard touching down. He completed his brace from a subsequent maul, and Naughton maintained his 100% record from the tee by adding both conversions.

OLD CRESCENT 13 GREYSTONES 25, Takumi Park

Scorers: Old Crescent: Try: Jonathan Byrne; Con: Ronan McKenna; Pens: Ronan McKenna 2

Greystones: Tries: Conor Balamine, Dylan Henry, Conor McAleer, Reeve Satherley; Con: Killian Marmion; Pen: Killian Marmion

HT: Old Crescent 6 Greystones 13

Greystones are into the play-off places after equalling their win haul from last season. A clinical performance saw them gain some revenge for their 13-10 loss to Old Crescent at the same venue last January.

The Wicklow men drew first blood when Conor McAleer crossed for an unconverted try in the fifth minute. Ronan McKenna responded with a penalty for Old Crescent, before his 27th-minute effort nudging the home side in front.

However, Greystones enjoyed the better of the player coming up to half-time, establishing a 13-6 lead in the process. A Killian Marmion penalty was followed by a 37th-minute try from Reeve Satherley, one of their best players on the day.

Eight minutes after the restart, ‘Stones were in again with Conor Balamine crossing for Marmion to convert. Old Crescent set up a grandstand finish when Jonathan Byrne scored in the 67th minute, allowing McKenna to close the gap back to seven points.

The visitors showed impressive composure, though, and winger Dylan Henry duly slipped through for their bonus point try. It took 18 games for them to record seven wins last season, but Danny Kenny’s side are building considerable momentum now in pursuit of promotion.

BANBRIDGE v INSTONIANS, Rifle Park (Match postponed due to unplayable pitch. Moved to Saturday, February 22)

BALLYMENA v NAVAN, Eaton Park (Match postponed due to unplayable pitch. Moved to Saturday, February 22)

CASHEL v MU BARNHALL, Spafield (Match postponed due to unplayable pitch. Moved to Saturday, February 22)

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

Saturday, January 11 –

GALWEGIANS 24 SLIGO 7, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Andrew Sherlock, Gonzalo Alvarez, Oisin McKey, Ryan Roche; Cons: Stephen Mannion 2

Sligo: Try: Stewart Cruden; Con: Stewart Cruden

HT: Galwegians 14 Sligo 0

Having lost seven games in a row to start the season, Galwegians not sit just four points adrift of the play-off places, as they recorded consecutive Connacht derby wins over Sligo.

Three wins in succession now for the westerners, as they were clinical throughout to get the better of their Connacht neighbours. Andrew Sherlock’s tap and go penalty brought the opening try after 11 minutes, with Stephen Mannion converting.

Wegians doubled their advantage in the 24th minute, Gonzalo Alvarez crossing for their second try, and with a kiss of the left hand upright, Mannion converted his second try of the afternoon. That 14-0 lead remained in place until the break.

Six minutes after the restart Wegians furthered their lead. Oisin McKey gathered a clever chip in behind the Sligo rearguard to dot down their third try. Mannion would hit the post again, this time the ball came back the other way. Sligo would get off the mark in the 51st minute, Stewart Crudden getting over and converting his own try to spark a Sligo fightback.

Despite knocking on the door for several phases, Sligo failed to add to that score. Ryan Roche finished off the day with a bonus point, as he crossed in stoppage time in the corner to keep this spell of form going.

MALONE 15 DUNGANNON 17, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Dan Kerr, Alife Thomas; Con: Matty Smyth; Pen: Matty Smyth

Dungannon: Tries: Sam Montgomery, James Gamble; Cons: Ben McCaughey 2; Pen: Ben McCaughey

HT: Malone 3 Dungannon 0

Despite a dramatic late twist with Dan Ker crossing for the hosts, Dungannon held their nerve in the closing stages to take the points in an entertaining Ulster derby.

It was an absorbing opening half in Gibson Park, with Matty Smyth’s penalty late in the half enough for a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Ben McCaughey replied four minutes after the restart to level the tie, however just three minutes later Malone grabbed the first try of the contest, Alfie Thomas powering over for an unconverted try for an 8-3 lead.

Dungannon responded shy of the hour mark. Sam Montgomery crossed for their opening try, ,and McCuaghey’s conversion put two points between the teams with 58 minutes elapsed. It continued to be a closely fought game, before James Gamble crossed in the 73rd minute for the second try for Gannon.

That try combined with another McCaughey conversion furthered their lead. Two minutes before the end of normal time Dan Kerr powered over for Malone, Smyth slotted the extras, cutting the gap back to two points. Holding their nerve Dungannon avoided another late score to take the points.

UL BOHEMIAN 47 MALAHIDE 33, University of Limerick 4G pitch

Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Seamus Lyne, Joe Johnson, Darragh O’Gorman, Alan Kiely, Jordan Mills, Liam Neilan, Sean O’Grady; Cons: Oisin Fagan 6

Malahide: Tries: Edward Weaver 2, David O’Halloran, Sam Lindeman, John Shine; Cons: David O’Halloran 4

HT: UL Bohemian 33 Malahide 14

UL Bohemian are up to third in 2B, as they delivered a clinical display with seven tries powering them to victory, in a high scoring and entertaining clash with Malahide.

The Robins had the perfect start when Jordan Mills crossed for the opening try of the contest, converted by Oisin Fagan. In an end to end opening quarter in UL, Malahide responded with John Shine crossing and David O’Halloran converting to level matters.

Not letting their heads drop after conceding that try, Liam Neilan, Alan Kiely, and Darragh O’Gorman all scored in succession, along with two more Fagan conversions, to pull out a 26-7 lead. Sam Lindeman replied for Malahide, with O’Halloran’s extras cutting the deficit to 12 points. In the final act of the half Seamus Lyne went over for Bohs and Fagan’s conversion left the scoreboard reading 33-14 in his side’s favour at the break.

Malahide made a strong start to the second half, Edward Weaver crossing for their third try and O’Halloran made no mistake converting. Joe Johnson replied for the hosts and Fagan again kicked the conversion to keep the margin firmly in favour of the hosts.

Again the visitors hit back to grab a bonus point try, O’Halloran going over for his own try and O’Halloran cut the gap to 12 points with the conversion. Sean O’Grady dashed the visitors hopes of a late fightback as he crossed for Bohs seventh try, with Fagan again on the mark to keep Bohs on top. Weaver did add another try for the visitors but not enough to turn the tide.

WANDERERS 34 SKERRIES 20, Merrion Road

Scorers: Wanderers: Tries: Jamie Murphy, Jamie Kavanagh 2, Connor Fenlon; Cons: David Fitzgibbon 4; Pens: David Fitzgibbon 2

Skerries: Tries: Tim Deering, Sam Deering; Cons: Ronan Mulcahy, Paul O’Loghlen; Pens: Ronan Mulcahy 2

HT: Wanderers 31 Skerries 13

Leaders Wanderers got revenge on their defeat to Skerries before Christmas, with a powerful opening half performance laying the groundwork for the win.

The hosts started the clash brightly when Jamie Kavanagh powered over their opening try and David Fitzgibbon converted for a seven point haul. Skerries replied almost immediately, with Tim Deering crossing the whitewash, Ronan Mulcahy levelled matters with the conversion.

The Chaps replied with their second try as Jamie Murphy dotted down and the lead was back to seven once Fitzgibbon landed the conversion. Mulcahy cut the deficit with a penalty in response, however a try from Conor Fenlon, along with a conversion and penalty from Fitzgibbon extended the lead.

Mulcahy kicked his second penalty to give Skerries a positive end to the half, however Wanderers had time for one more try, Kavanagh over for his second with Fitzgibbon making it 31-3 at the break.

The second half was a lot tighter between the pair. Fitzgibbon struck another penalty to draw first blood for Wanderers in the half, it would take until the final act of the half for the second score. Skerries ended the contest with a second try, Sam Deering touching down and Paul O’Loughlen added the extras.

CLOGHER VALLEY v RAINEY, the Cran (Match postponed due to unplayable pitch. Moved to Saturday, February 22)

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

Saturday, January 11 –

BRUFF 7 CLONMEL 28, St. Munchin’s College

Scorers: Bruff: Try: John Bateman; Con: Sean Killbridge

Clonmel: Tries: Joey O’Connor 2, Ben Everard, Andrew Daly; Cons: Joey O’Connor 4

HT: Bruff 7 Clonmel 7

Joey O’Connor was the star of the show once again for Clonmel, as three second half tries saw Clonmel take the Munster derby bragging rights away to Bruff, score difference is all that keeps them outside of the top four.

It was an absorbing start to proceedings in St Munchin’s College, the alternate venue for this clash. Bruff not quite on home soil started the better regardless, with John Bateman powered his way over for a try converted by Sean Kilbrudge for a 7-0 lead with 24 minutes elapsed.

Clonmel did get on the board with 34 minutes on the clock, top scoring O’Connor running in and then converting his own try to level matters. That score would remain in place until the break.

The Tipperary men upped the tempo in the second half. O’Connor crossed for his second and made no mistake with the conversion, before Ben Everard furthered the lead with their third try, again converted by O’Connor. Andrew Daly wrapped up the scoring and the bonus point, as he crossed for their fourth try as O’Connor remained perfect from the kicking tee.

ENNISCORTHY 16 MONKSTOWN 10, Alcast Park

Scorers: Enniscorthy: Tries: Davie Murphy, Tony Ryan; Pens: Rhyan Whelan 2

Monkstown: Try: Saul O’Carroll; Con: Matt Stapleton; Pen: Matt Stapleton

HT: Enniscorthy 0 Monkstown 0

Weathering a late storm, Enniscorthy continued their impressive recent winning run, after an exciting second half of action in Alcast Park brought all the scores.

The opening half was a titanic battle between the two as neither team managed to change the scoreboard. Into the second half a pair of Rhyan Whelan penalties put a six point cushion on the board for the hosts.

Tries from Tony Ryan and Davie Murphy furthered the hosts lead, while Monkstown kicked a penalty to get on the board. A converted try made it a nervy conclusion in Wexford, but the hosts held firm, rising to third in the table as a result.

MIDLETON 18 DOLPHIN 13, Towns Park

Scorers: Midleton: Tries: Richie Daly, Andrew Beyrooti; Con: Jack Colbert; Pens: Jack Colbert, Kyle Read

Dolphin: Try: Craig O’Connell; Con: Jordan Soli; Pens: Jordan Soli 2

HT: Midleton 5 Dolphin 10

Ten games unbeaten now for Midleton, late penalties from Jack Colbert and Kyle Read keeping the Towns Park faithful top of Division 2C.

They did not have it their own way however, their neighbours from the City gave them another big test like the clash before Christmas. Dolphin indeed started brighter when Craig O’Connell dotted down an early try and Jordan Soli continued his form against Midleton slotting the extras.

Midleton did get on the board as the half wore on, Andrew Beyroot going over, but the conversion missed the mark and the hosts would trail 7-5 at the interval.

Momentum stayed with the hosts into the second half when Richie Daly crossed the whitewash and Colbert kicked the conversion for a 12-10 lead. Soli soon restored the Dolphin advantage, splitting the uprights with a penalty for a one point lead.

The concession of two penalties would be the deciding factor in the closing stages of the tie, as Colbert and Read landed back to back three pointers to secure the points. Eight points clear now at the summit as Belfast Harlequins did not play due to an unplayable pitch.

TULLAMORE 19 OMAGH ACADEMICALS 13, Spollanstown

Scorers: Tullamore: Try: Scott Bradley; Con: Conor Dunne; Pens: Conor Dunne 3, Josh Huddleston

Omagh Academicals: Try: Scott Barr; Con: Scott Elliott; Pens: Scott Elliott 2

HT: Tullamore 10 Omagh Academicals 6

Tullamore climbed off the bottom spot in the 2C table at the expense of their Ulster counterparts, with Conor Dunne and Josh Huddleston striking penalties in the final half hour to ensure victory.

A tight opening to the contest saw both knock on the door but the scoreboard remained at 0-0, until with 20 minutes on the clock Scott Elliott kicked a penalty for the visitors. Six minutes later Tullamore replied with interest.

Scott Bradley crossed for the opening try of the contest, and Dunne made no mistake landing the conversion for a four point lead. With time almost up in the half, Elliott slotted his second penalty to cut the gap to one in the 36rd minute. Dunne replied on the stroke of half time as Tullamore held a 10-6 lead at the break.

With just five minutes elapsed after the restart, Omagh started the brighter with Scott Barr crossing for their opening try of the contest, Elliott landing the extras for a three point lead.

Dunne’s penalty on the hour mark levelled the tie, before he had another shot at the posts five minutes from time which was again within his range. Just as time ticked to the red, Huddleston kicked the hosts six clear, and despite Omagh pressing late on, they failed to turn things around.

BALLYCLARE v BELFAST HARLEQUINS, the Cloughan (Match postponed due to unplayable pitch. Moved to Saturday, February 22)

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.