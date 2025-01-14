Goodfella’s Becomes An Official Sponsor Of The Irish Women’s Rugby Team

Goodfella’s is proud to announce its new partnership with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) as an Official Sponsor of the Irish Women’s Rugby Team.

This alliance marks Goodfella’s’ first major sporting partnership, and comes at an exciting time for Irish Rugby as they celebrate the 150th anniversary and gear up for a high profile tournament agenda in 2025.

Starting January 2025, the Goodfella’s sponsorship will focus on promoting values of unity, camaraderie, and the joy of sharing great moments with friends and family. The brand aims to highlight its commitment to supporting Irish culture; helping raise the profile of women’s sport and celebrating the success and potential of the Irish women’s rugby programme.

Goodfella’s is Ireland’s leading frozen pizza brand and has been a beloved part of Irish homes since its launch over 30 years ago. Known for its delicious, high-quality frozen pizzas, Goodfella’s is not only a fan favourite, but also prides itself on being a brand that celebrates the importance of togetherness and community, making this a perfect partnership.

John McCarthy, Country Manager of Birds Eye Ireland – of which Goodfella’s is a part of – says: “Women’s rugby in Ireland has been growing at an incredible pace, and there’s never been a more exciting time to be involved. Goodfella’s believes that rugby, like pizza, is all about sharing, enjoyment, and celebrating moments with others, bringing people together over great food and good times. The Irish Women’s Rugby team embodies dedication, teamwork and resilience and we’re incredibly excited to support them on their journey and to be part of their story.”

The announcement comes at a time of significant transformation for Goodfella’s, which has recently undergone a major brand redesign, with fresh new packaging, a renewed commitment to quality and nutrition, and bold plans for 2025. As part of the new partnership, Goodfella’s will provide supporters and fans with exciting opportunities to engage with the Irish Women’s Rugby team in the lead-up and during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and tournaments throughout 2025.

Michael Collopy, Chair of the IRFU Commercial & Marketing Committee, adds: “We’re delighted to welcome Goodfella’s as a partner of the Irish Women’s National Team, Goodfella’s’ commitment to fostering community and promoting team spirit and quality aligns perfectly with the Irish Rugby values. We look forward to working together to create exciting opportunities for our fans and players, and we’re excited to see the positive impact this partnership will have on both the team and the rugby community as a whole.”

This sponsorship marks a pivotal moment for both Goodfella’s and the IRFU, as both organizations look ahead to making great strides in their respective fields in 2025. With an action-packed 2025 on the horizon, Goodfella’s is ready to cheer on the Irish Women’s Rugby Team every step of the way.