Doak Names Ireland Men’s U20s Squad For 2025 Six Nations

Head Coach Neil Doak has today named his Ireland Men’s U20s Squad, sponsored by PwC who are celebrating their 20th year of supporting Irish Rugby, for the upcoming 2025 U20 Six Nations .

Connacht back row Éanna McCarthy has been named as captain ahead of the opening fixture of the 2025 Championship against England at Virgin Media Park on Thursday, 30 January (Kick-off 7.45pm).

There are seven returning players who were involved in last year’s Six Nations campaign and World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa, with forwards Alex Usanov, Alex Mullan, Alan Spicer, Mikey Yarr, Billy Corrigan and Henry Walker included at this age-grade for a second year, while scrum-half Will Wootton also previously featured for Ireland U20s during the 2024 season.

The Ireland U20s squad have been building towards the Six Nations through a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, while challenge matches against Italy and Leinster Development over the Christmas period have aided preparations.

Ireland get their Championship campaign underway against England in Cork before a trip to Edinburgh in Round 2 to face Scotland on Saturday, 8 February (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Doak’s side then travel to Rodney Parade on Friday, 21 February (Kick-off 7.45pm) before welcoming France to Virgin Media Park for a Round 4 showdown on Friday, 7 March (Kick-off 8pm). The Championship concludes with an away clash against Italy in Treviso on Friday, 14 March (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Speaking at today’s squad announcement and media day at PwC headquarters in Dublin, Doak said: “We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations.

“We, as coaches, have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment, and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against England, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Virgin Media Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”

Commenting at the 2025 Six Nations Under 20s Championship squad announcement, Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner at PwC Ireland said: “This year we celebrate 20 years of supporting the Ireland U20s Rugby Team, and we are immensely proud of this longstanding partnership and the success achieved to date. PwC’s sponsorship goes beyond financial support, it is about fostering a strong culture of talent, leadership and performance excellence.

“We are excited about the launch of the 2025 Six Nations U20s Championship and supporting Ireland’s next generation. As the team embarks on their upcoming Six Nations journey, we wish them the very best of luck and look forward to cheering them on to success. #FutureIsGreen.”

Tickets for Ireland’s home matches at Virgin Media Park in Cork are available to purchase now via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland Men’s U20s Squad:

Forwards (17):

Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Connor Magee (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) (capt)

Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Aaron O’Brien (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

Adam Watchorn (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Backs (14):

Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Dylan Hicks (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Ireland Men’s U20s Fixtures: