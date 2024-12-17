Lawler To Continue As Munster Skills Coach With Added Attack Role

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Mossy Lawler has signed a two-year contract extension with the province as skills and assistant attack coach.

Lawler rejoined the province as skills coach ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and helped Munster to top the BKT United Rugby Championship table and reach the semi-final stage last season.

A former Munster player, the 44-year-old Limerick native returned to the province in 2023 after eight years with Connacht Rugby.

He was involved as attack and skills coach with the Connacht senior Men’s squad, along with holding the roles of Elite Player Development Officer with their Academy, and head coach of Connacht Eagles during his time in Galway.

Lawler played with Munster from 2000 to 2008, enjoying Champions Cup, Celtic League, and Celtic Cup success before making the move to play in the English Premiership with Wasps.

He has previously held the position of director of rugby at UL Bohemian RFC, and coached at his former school, Ardscoil Rís.

Munster’s attack coach Mike Prendergast and defence coach Denis Leamy both signed two-year contract extensions last month.