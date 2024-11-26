Munster Announce Two-Year Extension For Prendergast

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed a two-year contract extension for attack coach Mike Prendergast .

Now in his third season at Munster, Prendergast returned to the province in 2022 after a hugely successful 10-year spell in France coaching the likes of Racing 92, Stade Francais, Oyonnax, and Grenoble.

He made an immediate impact and played a key role as the province played some fantastic rugby on their way to a thrilling BKT United Rugby Championship title win in 2022/23.

The attack continued to flourish last season with Munster topping the URC table at the end of the regular season, before bowing out at the semi-final stage.

A former Munster, Bourgoin and Gloucester scrum half, Prendergast held head coach and director of rugby roles with Young Munster RFC on completion of his playing career.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier today that Munster defence coach Denis Leamy has also signed a two-year extension.