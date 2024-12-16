Porter Signs Two-Year IRFU Contract Extension

Porter, who started all 11 of Ireland’s Tests in 2024, has established himself as an integral member of Andy Farrell‘s squad and his long-term commitment to Irish Rugby is another boost heading towards the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

The 28-year-old loosehead prop made his Test debut against USA in 2017 and has gone on to earn 70 caps in green, winning three Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles and featuring at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

Porter has played 128 times for Leinster since making his senior debut for the Province in September 2016, winning four Pro12/Pro14 titles and the European Champions Cup, while scoring 18 tries.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Andrew Porter said: “Playing in Ireland is something that I never take for granted and I am delighted to commit my future to my home Province Leinster and Ireland. There is a huge amount of talent coming through the system at provincial and international levels and it is a privilege to work with such a talented group of coaches and players. I believe that the level of competition will drive us all on as we bid for success in the months and years to come and I am proud that I will have the chance to be a play in the Irish system for the next number of seasons.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, added: “Andrew is an outstanding world-class talent and it is a huge statement of intent that he has committed his future to both Leinster and the IRFU. He has maintained a consistently high level of performance for club and country and his durability means that he is a key figure in Irish Rugby and will continue to be so for the next few seasons. We are delighted that Andrew has signed a new deal and look forward to him taking the next steps forward in his career in the years to come.”