Leamy Signs Two-Year Extension With Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that defence coach Denis Leamy has signed a two-year contract extension with the province.

Leamy is in his third season in the coaching set-up having rejoined Munster in 2022.

Under the Tipperary man’s guidance, Munster have boasted the meanest defence in the BKT United Rugby Championship over the past two seasons, conceding the fewest points in both 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Munster’s defence was the bedrock of the thrilling URC title win in 2023, with the province conceding a combined 34 points in the away play-off wins over Glasgow Warriors, Leinster, and the DHL Stormers.

The defence was key once more last season with the team conceding an average of just 18 points per game as Munster topped the URC table before bowing out in the semi-finals.

Following a hugely successful playing career with Munster and Ireland, Leamy’s coaching career saw him work with several sides across the province over seven years, including Young Munster RFC, Rockwell College, Clonmel RFC, Cashel RFC, and Garryowen FC.

Prior to rejoining the province, the former Munster and Ireland back rower, who turns 43 tomorrow, spent three years as a member of the Leinster coaching staff.