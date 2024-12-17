Bundee Aki Commits Future To Ireland And Connacht Rugby

The IRFU is today delighted to confirm that Bundee Aki has signed a new one-year contract extension and will remain in Ireland with Connacht Rugby until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Since making his debut against South Africa in 2017, Aki has been an influential figure in Ireland’s midfield, winning 60 Test caps in green and most recently featuring in three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium.

Aki has won three Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles with Ireland, including two Grand Slams, and in 2023 was nominated for the World Rugby Men’s XVs Player of the Year award.

The Ireland centre has made 142 appearances for Connacht since his arrival in Galway in 2014, famously helping the Province to Pro12 title success in 2016, and his commitment to Irish Rugby is a further boost for Peter Wilkins‘ side.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Aki said: “I am delighted to extend my contract with the IRFU and am excited about competing for Ireland and Connacht for the coming seasons. I love playing rugby in Ireland and believe that this is the right environment for me to progress as a player. I would like to thank the IRFU for their support and I’m excited for what the future holds in green in the years ahead.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, added: “Bundee has displayed a consistently high level of performance for club and country in recent years and we are delighted to extend his deal. We believe that Bundee has a lot more to offer on the field and has a big role in helping to develop the next batch of exciting youngsters out West in Connacht and within the wider Ireland panel.”