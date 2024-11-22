Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup: Semi-Final Previews

Qualification for the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup final on January 18 is up for grabs, as defending champions MU Barnhall pay a visit to debutants Tralee, and Tuam/Oughterard, last season’s runners-up, are also on their travels to Malone.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS:

Sunday, November 24

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

MALONE v TUAM/OUGHTERARD, Gibson Park

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Season’s Record: Malone: Won 46-14 at home to Mullingar; Tuam/Oughterard: Won 22-7 at home to Enniskillen

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Top Scorers – Malone: Points: Sophie Armstrong, Mia Ferguson, Peita McAlister 10 each; Tries: Sophie Armstrong, Mia Ferguson, Peita McAlister 1 each; Tuam/Oughterard: Points: Amy Burns, Karly Tierney, Molly Boote, Naomi Ward 5 each; Tries: Amy Burns, Karly Tierney, Molly Boote, Naomi Ward 1 each

Preview: Having formed their Women’s team just three years ago, Tuam/Oughterard are bidding to make consecutive Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup finals, following a 15-6 defeat to MU Barnhall in last season’s decider.

Their semi-final opponents on Sunday, Malone, are newcomers to this competition having been in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division just a few short years ago.

Landing this national title would be a big step in Malone’s rebuilding process to get back to the All-Ireland League. Winning the Ulster Premiership last year, they are certainly a team on the rise, posting a 46-14 win over Mullingar to reach this weekend’s semi-final stage.

Malone can call on experienced centre Peita McAlister, who grabbed two tries in that opening fixture, along with prop Sarah Murphy. The pair were part of the Ulster squad for the recent Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

“The excitement within the team is incredible,” admitted McAlister. “This is a historic moment for Malone, and we’re ready to embrace the challenge.

“We know it won’t be easy, but we’re determined to give our best and showcase the hard work we’ve put in. We’re grateful for the support of our coaches and fans, and we hope to make them proud.”

Having overcome one Ulster team already in this campaign, Tuam/Oughterard will have to get over another tough challenge from a northern side. The Galway outfit began to their route back to the final with a 22-7 victory over Enniskillen last month.

Of last season’s squad, they have lost talented backs Éabha Nic Dhonnacha and Hannah Clarke who have transferred to UL Bohemian and Galwegians respectively in the All-Ireland League. They can, however, call on Karly Tierney, Ella Burns, and Molly Boote, who were part of this season’s Connacht senior set-up.

A big worry for Tuam/Oughterard is an ankle injury picked up by another of their Connacht contingent, Beibhinn Gleeson, who is a big doubt for the young Colts. A tricky away trip and a result that is tough to call, with the game expected to go right down to the wire.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Malone to win

TRALEE v MU BARNHALL, O’Dowd Park

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Season’s Record: Tralee: Won 43-5 away to University of Galway; MU Barnhall: Won 41-10 at home to Ennis/Kilrush

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Top Scorers – Tralee: Points: Vanessa Dineen 30; Tries: Vanessa Dineen 6; MU Barnhall: Points: Ciara Faulkner 16; Tries: Ciara Faulkner, Katelynn Doran 2 each

Preview: A big test awaits Tralee, who stormed past the University of Galway in the opening round, as they take on current holders MU Barnhall who are chasing their third Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup crown in a row.

Tralee looked impressive in their first outing in Galway, and with home advantage this time they will be out to make this a difficult contest for their more experienced opponents. Alanna Maunsell and Emily Burgin are both back from injury, but a significant blow for them is the loss of Emma Dunican.

Dunican, a rising star who lined out for Munster in this season’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, broke her ankle during a recent league clash with Ennis and will be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

The Kerry side will be very much underdogs, but have some quality operators in their ranks. Siobhan McCourt, Aine Enright, and Maria Harnett have all played for Munster at underage level. Vanessa Dineen is one to watch, bagging six tries from outside centre in their 43-5 win in Galway.

MU Barnhall have been a real force to be reckoned with in the All-Ireland Junior Cup in the last couple of years, and in that time they have developed a very strong squad at Parsonstown.

Ciara Faulkner lifted the silverware last January as captain and is very much an experienced campaigner with Barnhall at this stage, scoring two tries during their 41-10 first round triumph over Ennis/Kilrush.

From last season’s squad, the Leinster-capped Katelynn Doran touched down twice in last month’s opener, while she is joined in the back row by Prudence Isaac, who also has experience in training with Leinster. Out-half Órfhlaith Murray has also turned out for Suttonians in the All-Ireland League.

Currently unbeaten in Division 1 of the Leinster League, Barnhall are flying high at the moment and will travel with plenty of confidence as they eye up a third All-Ireland Junior Cup final appearance in as many years.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: MU Barnhall to win

Past Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Finals –

2023 – Tullamore 12 MU Barnhall 38

2024 – Tuam/Oughterard 6 MU Barnhall 15

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.