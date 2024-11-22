EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 7 Previews

Having moved into the top four last weekend, Blackrock College and Suttonians are both hoping to make home advantage count when the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division continues with three fixtures on Saturday.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 7:

Saturday, November 23

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd) v GALWEGIANS (6th), Stradbrook, 4pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LWLWWW; Galwegians: WLWWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Hannah O’Connor 27; Tries: Maggie Boylan 5; Galwegians: Points: Emily Foley 30; Tries: Emily Foley 6

Preview: In-form Blackrock College bounced home from Ballincollig with five more points in the bag, climbing two places up to third in the process. Versatile Munster-capped back Maggie Boylan, who turns 24 today, bagged a hat-trick in Cork to take her season’s haul to five tries.

The corresponding fixture last season saw Blackrock rack up a big score against Galwegians, who responded with a hard-fought 14-10 home win in early March. The Blue Belles have lost their last two games, and were missing their leading try scorer Emily Foley (6 tries) on both occasions.

It should be quite a battle in the scrums where young Ireland hooker Sarah Delaney helms the Blackrock front row, and Galwegians captain Ellen Connolly, who has hailed the ongoing impact of new head coach Jack Clarke, packs down on the loosehead side for the visitors.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 14, 2023: Blackrock College 55 Galwegians 5, Stradbrook; Saturday, March 2, 2024: Galwegians 14 Blackrock College 10, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

BALLINCOLLIG (8th) v COOKE (9th), Tanner Park

– Match postponed to Saturday, January 4 due to weather warning

RAILWAY UNION (1st) v WICKLOW (5th), Park Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Railway Union: WWWWWW; Wicklow: WWWLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Railway Union: Points: Amanda Berta 55; Tries: Lindsay Peat 9; Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 35; Tries: Roisin Stone 5

Preview: Table toppers Railway Union return home after piling on the points against both Tullow and Galwegians. Mike South’s charges have marked themselves out as the team to beat in the early season, scoring an incredible 41 tries in the last three rounds and conceding just two.

Ireland international Leah Tarpey has impressed with ball in hand, joining the division’s leading points scorer Amanda Berta (55 points) on seven tries, two behind the ever-influential Lindsay Peat. Their visitors tomorrow, Wicklow, conceded over 70 points in both of last season’s encounters.

Wicklow’s November schedule against heavyweight opposition was always going to be tough. Their highlight from last week’s home defeat to UL Bohemian was the impression made up front by the Griffey sisters, Rachel, Jessica, and Caitlin, who started together in an All-Ireland League game for the first time.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 25, 2023: Wicklow 10 Railway Union 78, Ashtown Lane; Friday, March 15, 2024: Railway Union 72 Wicklow 12, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

SUTTONIANS (4th) v OLD BELVEDERE (7th), JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Suttonians: WDLLWW; Old Belvedere: LLLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Suttonians: Points: Lauren Farrell McCabe 31; Tries: Lauren Farrell McCabe 5; Old Belvedere: Points: Megan Edwards 45; Tries: Megan Edwards 9

Preview: The division’s latest Dublin derby sees Suttonians gunning for a hat-trick of November wins. They have gained momentum by overcoming both Galwegians and Tullow, however Old Belvedere, who are unbeaten in three games, are only two points behind them in the table.

Sutts’ best performance against Belvedere in recent seasons was in October 2021 when they lost 22-17, mounting a three-try second half fightback. They cannot afford to let them steal a march on them tomorrow, particularly with Megan Edwards, the division’s joint-second top try scorer with nine, on the prowl.

Putting a half century of points on Cooke last week showed how dynamic ‘Belvo can be in attack, especially when the likes of Ireland internationals Aoife Dalton, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Linda Djougang, and Niamh O’Dowd are available. Watch out too for Emma Tilly who touched down during both clashes with Sutts last season.

Recent League Meetings – Tuesday, October 17, 2023: Old Belvedere 31 Suttonians 5, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, March 2, 2024: Suttonians 12 Old Belvedere 39, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

