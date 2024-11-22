Match Programme Ireland v Fiji
Coming to the match on Saturday? Buy a copy of the match programme which includes a souvenir classic match ticket as well as a match preview and feature interviews.
Inside there’s a feature interview with Craig Casey, while Gerry Thornley chats to former Fiji coach John McKee, now with the IRFU, about the Flying Fijians.
We preview a new book about the Ireland Men’s team in the professional era as Feargal O’Rourke introduces From Rags To Riches.
There’s a host of features including a look at the latest RPI Hall of Fame inductees and the Guinness Rugby Writers award winners, and a special Kids Corner.
You can purchase the programme from sellers around the ground or order a copy online here.