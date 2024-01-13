MU Barnhall Strike Late To Become Back-To-Back Energia Junior Cup Champions

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S JUNIOR CUP FINAL:

Saturday, January 13 –

TUAM/OUGHTERARD COLTS 6 MU BARNHALL 15, Mullingar RFC

Scorers: Tuam/Oughterard Colts: Pens: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha 2

MU Barnhall: Tries: Lauren Patterson, Rebecca Francis; Con: Ciara Faulkner; Pen: Ciara Faulkner

HT: Tuam/Oughterard Colts 6 MU Barnhall 5

The Kildare outfit were actually trailing by a point with just 4 minutes to go but a strong finish which saw them outscore their opponents 10-0, sealed a memorable victory for MU Barnhall.

It was Tuam/Oughterard Colts who settled first with a third minute Éabha Nic Dhonnacha penalty. However, the lead lasted just eight minutes as a strong run inside the Colts ’22 by Ciara Faulkner sucked in the Connacht sides defence allowing Lauren Patterson to crash over in the corner for the game’s first try.

Tuam/Oughterard were hit by a further blow in the 20th minute when Gráinne Hahessy was sinbinned but despite their numerical disadvantage then went in search of a try of their own amd nearly got it in the 25th minute only for scrum half Rachel Forkan being deemed to have been held up on the Barnhall tryline.

The Colts did take a slender lead to the break when Éabha Nic Dhonnacha once more converted a penalty to give her side a 6-5 half-time lead.

They also dominated the opening twenty minutes of the second half but despite all their possession, they could not convert it to scores as the Barnhall defence remained resolute. The Connacht Champions efforts weren’t helped when they lost a litany of players to injury with Nia Lydon, captain SJ Fox and Abigail Gibbons all forced off with serious looking injuries. Gibbons’s injury in the 72nd minute resulted in a ten minute delay in play while she was attended to and eventually stretchered off.

While the second half may have lacked scores, the sheer intensity, tackling and amount of turnovers by both sides, certainly made up for it. You could not take your eyes off it as the game hung in the balance.

With the clock in the 76th minute, Barnhall were presented with a golden opportunity with a penalty dead straight in front of the posts. Ciara Faulkner made no mistake as she converted the first score of the second half to give her side an 8-6 lead.

It got even better for the Leinster champions in added time when they put the result beyond doubt. A driving maul into the corner ended with Rebecca Francis powering over much to the delight of the Barnhall crowd. Faulkner, from a difficult angle, brilliantly converted before the referee blew the final whistle on an intriguing decider.

Barnhall for the second year in a row tasted success while for their opponents it was a brave effort in defeat. The young Connacht side were only 4 minutes away from an historic victory but end the end Barnhall showed all their experience to complete a memorable victory

TUAM/OUGHTERARD COLTS: H. Clarke; N. Lydon; E. Nic Dhonnacha; A. Burns; D. Lukasik; E. Burns; R. Forkan; N. Corless; SJ Fox; H. Daly; A. Gibbons; G. Hahessy; A. Lydon; B. Gleeson; K. Tierney.

Replacements used: R. O’Dea; K. Creavan; F. Ní Bhraonain; A. O’Callaghan; A. Ní Ghibne.

MU BARNHALL: A. Gleeson; A. Casey; C. Faulkner; S. Farrell; L. Patterson; Ó. Murray; N. Jaime Bouquet; H. Lowney; E. Kiernan; R. Francis; A. Fraser; A. Howick; S. Haughian; P. Isaac; K. Dylan.

Replacements used: E. Byrne; N. Quinn; A. Rushton; B. Fagans Merrigan.

Referee: Mark Hynes (IRFU)