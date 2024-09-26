EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 2 Previews

After an exciting opening round of action, the Energia All-Ireland League promises another thrilling weekend with plenty of standout clashes from the third tier down to Division 2C.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 2:

After maximum points last weekend, Instonians, Corinthians, MU Barnhall and Cashel will all aim to continue that momentum as they play their first games on home soil.

An Ulster derby for Instonians to mark their first home game in 2A since April 2012, as they welcome Ballymena to Shaws Bridge. Eight tries last weekend showed how lethal they remain, Bevan Prinsloo, Neil Saulters and the boot of Josh Eagleson can be key for them this weekend. Ballymena slumped to defeat at home to Galway Corinthians and need to bounce back against one of the most inform teams in the All Ireland League.

Fresh from a bruising battle with Old Crescent, Cashel renew acquaintances with Banbridge, a team they defeated in the final game of last season at Spafield. Buoyed by a strong showing last weekend Cashel will be favoured, as Banbridge fell short to Barnhall on home soil.

It was a positive start to 2A for Galway Corinthians, now they take on Greystones in Corinthian Park. A first meeting of two unbeaten sides this season, Tomas Farthing was a key cog for the Galway men last weekend over Ballymena. Greystones had a nervy finish over Navan, the Wicklow men have started positive and have a real test to remain on that path.

Continuing their strong push in recent years, MU Barnhall are hoping to mount that early charge for the summit, a first home game with Buccaneers is on the agenda this weekend. Barnhall had five points to spare over Banbridge, as they started once again on a positive note, Buccaneers tasted defeat. A heavy one in the end to see them sit at the basement, Buccs hope to bounce back this weekend at Parsonstown.

100 years of Navan RFC this year, the Meath club have their first home tie of the season against Old Crescent this weekend. The Balreask Old faithful will be hoping to build on last weekend’s narrow defeat to Greystones and claim an opening win this weekend.

Sporting their traditional Navy & Sky Blue hoops for the season, they have a tough opener against another side who lost last weekend in Old Crescent, Ronan McKenna is a centurion for the Limerick men, he was key last weekend keeping them right in the tie for large spells.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 2:

One of the games of the weekend will be Clogher Valley taking on Wanderers, the pair started strongly last weekend and brought plenty of threat to gather scores.

Clogher tallied 525 points on the scoreboard last year, Wanderers tallied 617 as both ended up in the top end of the standings. It has all the signs of a high scoring classic at The Cran, the pair have plenty of confidence after last weekend’s exploits.

Basement side Malahide welcome Malone to Estuary Road, hoping to score their first points of the season. Coming off the back of a heavy loss to Dungannon, the Dubliners aim to bounce back in strong fashion for their first tie on home soil. Malone certainly felt disappointed not to take the win at home to Clogher Valley last weekend, Michael Lawton was exceptional last weekend for the Belfast men from the tee.

The tenure of Tim Barker as Rainey Head Coach started with a 28 point defeat away to Wanderers, Rainey welcome Galwegians to Hatrick Park this weekend seeking an improvement. Scores were hard to come by for Rainey, while Galwegians were undone by a last gasp try at home to Skerries, losing by the minimum. Wegians like two years ago have started life in 2B with a loss, an exciting crop of players and a lot to take from last weekend will get them confidence.

Fourth host Third in Holmpatrick, Skerries and UL Bohemian took maximum points last weekend and aim to keep that push beyond Round 2. Skerries battled well to get past Galwegians and a new test in UL Bohs will be a stern one. The Red Robins were bonus point winners over Sligo last time out, starting life in 2B in strong fashion. A first away trip of the season, Holmpatrick can be a tough place to visit.

For the third time in four seasons, Sligo and Dungannon will face off in Round 2 of Division 2B. Consecutive seasons Sligo have hosted the pair in Hamilton Park, prevailing 45-20 last term. After defeat on the road to UL Bohs, Sligo will be hoping to bounce back on home soil, Dungannon sit top after their six try high scoring win over Malahide. Ben McCaughey, Sean O’Hagan and James McMahon were big scorers last weekend for Gannon.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 2:

Ballyclare will play their first Energia All Ireland League game on home soil this weekend, as they welcome Enniscorthy. For Monkstown it will be their first home game since their last appearance in the All Ireland League, back in April 2003.

The Ulster men started their campaign with a win last weekend away to Tullamore, this weekend they face Enniscorthy, who are coming off the back of a nine point defeat to Belfast Harlequins. Ballyclare had to battle hard to get past Tullamore, a bonus point win has the debutants top of the pile. Scorthy are a contender for promotion this year and will aim to avoid a late defeat this weekend.

Monkstown put in a commendable performance on the road against Midleton last weekend, Sydney Parade will be a hive of activity for their first home game this weekend, as Bruff journey up the M7. The Limerick men suffered a five point defeat in their Munster Derby with Dolphin, aiming to return to the playoff places again they will aim for a win this weekend. Three tries last weekend, Monkstown acclimated well to the AIL, could they end their losing streak this weekend?.

Belfast Harlequins began life in 2C with a win away to Enniscorthy, first up in Deramore Park this weekend is Midleton. An Ulster one-two at the top of the table, with Midleton behind in third as all three took maximum points hauls last weekend. Quins had a real battle and so did Midleton to get their first points, hard to separate these two this weekend.

Dolphin also started on a positive note following their drop to 2C, and Virgin Media Park will play host to their clash with Omagh Academicals. The Leesiders, inspired by Jordan Soli’s 15 point haul last weekend, will have confidence of extending their winning run this weekend. Omagh however also began the season with a win, hard earned over Clonmel. Scott Elliott was the hero with a late penalty, 26 points to his name has the Accies out-half sitting as the top scorer in 2C.

So near and yet so far for Clonmel last weekend, defeat in the burning embers, this weekend they welcome bottom placed Tullamore to Ardghaoite. A lot can be taken by Clonmel from last weekend as they line out for a first home tie of the new season, Joey O’Connor remains a key player for the Tipp side, kicking 13 points last weekend from the tee. Tullamore faded in the second half against Ballyclare last weekend and David Hanlon’s charges hope for a much improved turnaround.

