Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A: Round 1 Review

Greystones were the only home team to record a win in the opening round of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A . Promoted clubs Instonians and Galway Corinthians both impressed in their first outings.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A:

Saturday, September 21 –

BALLYMENA 10 GALWAY CORINTHIANS 27, Eaton Park

Scorers: Ballymena: Tries: Adam Lamont, Alexander Clarke

Galway Corinthians: Tries: Orin Burke, Tomás Farthing 2, Max Holmes; Cons: Jack Conway 2; Pen: Jack Conway

HT: Ballymena 0 Galway Corinthians 17

Galway Corinthians began life in Division 2A with an impressive bonus point win away to Ballymena. Three first half tries laid the groundwork for Michael Harding’s side.

Corinthians sniped over early on through Orin Burke, his try converted by Jack Conway converted for an ideal start. A Tomás Farthing brace quickly grew the lead to 17 points, with the Galway side on top at the break.

Ballymena grabbed the opening score of the second half when captain Adam Lamont powered over from close range, ensuring an end-product to a well-constructed set of attacking phases.

Corinthians replied with interest as Max Holmes touched down from a well-controlled lineout maul for their bonus point try, which Conway converted.

On his All-Ireland League debut for the Braidmen, Alexander Clarke broke from a maul to add their second unconverted try. Conway closed out the scoring with a penalty, as Ballymena lost replacement Connor Smyth to the sin bin for a high tackle.

BALLYMENA: Rodger McBurney; Ben Neely, Daniel Vercoe Rogers, Sam Millar, Michael McLean; Tristan Ferguson, Roshan Weeraratne; Simon McWhirter, Mark Lamont, Joseph Mawhinney, David Milford, Paddy Browne, Alexander Clarke, Adam Lamont, Oisin Jordan.

Replacements: James Taggart, David Forsythe, Connor Smyth, Oliver Smith, Dean Millar.

GALWAY CORINTHIANS: Orin Burke; Sean Fox, John Devine, Tom Waters, Finn McNulty; Jack Conway, Joey Tierney; Billy Bohan, Max Holmes, Rodolfo Gonzalez, Conaill Muldoon, Rory Glynn, Bryan Walsh, John Claffey, Mark Boyle (capt).

Replacements: Patrick Fahy, Alex Burke, Jack Boyan, Tomás Farthing, James Nicholson.

BANBRIDGE 26 MU BARNHALL 31, Rifle Park

Scorers: Banbridge: Tries: Rob Lyttle, Adam Doherty, Justin Burns, Xander Lowham; Cons: Jack Hart 3

MU Barnhall: Tries: Keith Farrell, Nick Doggett, Dan Murphy, Matt Gorgan 2; Cons: Adam Chester 2, James Gorham

HT: Banbridge 14 MU Barnhall 12

A brace of Matt Gorgan tries saw MU Barnhall come from behind at the break to win a high-scoring first round clash with hosts Banbridge at Rifle Park.

Keith Farrell and Adam Chester combined for seven points inside the opening six minutes to give the visitors an early lead. Banbridge replied through former Ulster speedster Rob Lyttle, and scrum half Jack Hart levelled from the tee.

Coached by Rob Logan for his second full season in the role, Banbridge built a 14-12 half-time lead with Adam Doherty’s try, converted by Hart, cancelling out a 22-minute effort from Barnhall centre Nick Doggett.

Shortly after the restart Barnhall were in again, this time Dan Murphy found the space to touch down in the 43rd minute, Chester’s conversion gave the visitors a five-point buffer.

With 63 minutes on the clock, Bann regained their lead through centre Justin Burns’ well-finished try. Hart made no mistake again from the tee as the two-point cushion was restored.

However, the aforementioned Gorgan emerged as Barnhall’s match winner, changing the dynamic of the match with two quickly-taken tries in the 69th and 73rd minutes.

Chester landed one of the conversions, and replacement James Gorham the other, splitting the sides by ten points in the blink of an eye. Winger Xander Lowham did gain some late consolation, getting over the line to earn two bonus points for Bann.

BANBRIDGE: Rob Lyttle; Xander Lowham, Justin Burns, Jonny Scott, Adam Doherty; Charlie Beattie, Jack Hart; Michael Cromie, Peter Cromie (capt), Stuart Cromie, Daniel Kilpatrick, Alex Weir, Dean Hayes, Matthew Heasley, Matthew Laird.

Replacements: Tim Savage, Ross Haughey, Robin Sinton, Alex Thompson, Aaron Kennedy.

MU BARNHALL: Conor Duggan; Sean Sexton, Matt Gorgan, Nick Doggett, Conor Lacey; Adam Chester, Dylan Kelly; Keith Farrell, Cathal Duffy (capt), Darragh Bellanova, Luke Callinan, Ciaran Purcell, Dan Murphy, Shane Stokes, Eoin Kelly.

Replacements: Sean Hopkins, Jack Castles, Stephen Callinan, Conor Neville, James Gorham.

BUCCANEERS 24 INSTONIANS 52, Dubarry Park

Scorers: Buccaneers: Tries: Frankie Hopkins, Tom Shine, Penalty try; Cons: Adam O’Carroll 2, Pen try con; Pen: Adam O’Carroll

Instonians: Tries: Bevan Prinsloo 3, Neil Saulters 2, Ali Burke, Robert Whitten, Penalty try; Cons: Josh Eagleson 5, Pen try con

HT: Buccaneers 10 Instonians 19

Instonians’ highly anticipated return to 2A resulted in a powerful eight try performance over Buccaneers, five of their tries coming in a blistering second half performance.

Buccaneers would however start the better of the two, Adam O’Carroll landed an early penalty before Tom Shine added their opening try, with O’Carroll converting for a 10-0 lead. Instonians quickly came back into the tie, Neil Saulters with their opening try, before a penalty try pushed the visitors ahead 12-10. Bevan Prinsloo continued his try scoring from to dot before the break, Josh Eagleson converting to make it 19-10 at the interval.

Prinsloo and Saulters added their second tries shorty after the restart as the bonus point was secured, Eagleson converted Prinsloo’s effort and the lead was 31-10, a penalty try got Buccs off the mark in the second half, Rob Whitten quickly cancelled that out as Eagleson added the full seven.

Franke Hopkins crossed for Buccaneers third try as they remained in the fight, O’Carroll’s conversion proved their final act. Prinsloo completed his hat trick before Ali Burke crossed for try number eight, an impressive opener from the inform Belfast men.

BUCCANEERS: Jenson Nagle; Ross Murphy Sweeney, Corey Reid, Rob Teape, Harry Hughes; Adam O’Carroll, Frankie Hopkins; James Kelly, Dylan Bolger, Reece Henderson, Fergus Galvin, Sam Fogarty, Oisin Dolan, Cathal Walsh, Ryan O’Meara.

Replacements: Cian Daly, Joaquin del Olmo, Paddy Egan, Tom Shine, Adam Flanagan.

INSTONIANS: Bradley McNamara; Mark Keane, Bevan Prinsloo, Ian Whitten, Hugo Ellerby; Josh Eagleson, Ruairi O’Farrell; Anton Lupari, Neil Saulters, Liam Kaprigiannis, Marty Vorster, Ali Burke, Mark Mairs, Max Preston, David Whitten (capt).

Replacements: Oli Clark, Schalk van der Merwe, Robert Whitten, Conor McGrath, Simon McMaster.

GREYSTONES 16 NAVAN 13, Dr Hickey Park

Scorers: Greystones: Tries: Rob Byrne, Shane Marmion; Pens: Gavin Rochford 2

Navan: Try: Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pens: Mark Farrell 2

HT: Greystones 8 Navan 6

Despite a dramatic conclusion to events in Dr Hickey Park, Greystones survived a late Navan surge aided by a penalty try to claim an opening day win.

A largely possession based opening saw both looking for an early breakthrough, the opening score would not arrive until the 16th minute as Mark Farrell kicked a penalty for the visitors. Three minutes later Greystones were level as Gavin Rochford also landed a penalty.

It remained cagey until Greystones sniped the opening try on the half hour mark, as hooker Rob Byrne powered over the whitewash, Rochford’s conversion missed the mark to further their lead. Farrell reduced the gap to two points in the 34th minute, 8-6 at the break.

The Wicklow men came out stronger in the second half and two minutes after the restart Craig Kenny used his pace to get over for their second try, a difficult conversion for Rochford which again missed the target.

Rochford would reply with a 52nd minute penalty to leave a ten point gap between the sides. Navan fought right until the very end to get a result, while they ended up on the losing side, a last gap penalty try did see them take a point for their efforts.

GREYSTONES: David Baker; Craig Kenny, Josh Pyper, Killian Marmion, Shane Marmion; Gavin Rochford, Ben Stephens; Shane Fikken, Rob Byrne, Conor Pearse, Eoin Marmion (capt), Reeve Satherley, Stephen Bourke, Conor McAleer, Michael Doyle.

Replacements: Freddie Happonen, Jamie Mulhern, Gerhard Zdunek, Neil Megannety, Andrew Lynch.

NAVAN: Shane Walshe; Harry Devlin, Rory Gordon, Kyle Dixon, Mark Coen; Evan Dixon (capt), Mark Farrell; James Wyse, Gary Faulkner, Jordan Finney, Thomas Ciot, Liam McAree, Harry Conlon, Bem Mc Entagart, Lazlo Pschorn.

Replacements: Jayden Henderson, Leigh Jackson, Andrew Beggy, Jack Dixon, Tom Gavigan, Cormac Horan, David Brady.

OLD CRESCENT 34 CASHEL 38, Takumi Park

Scorers: Old Crescent: Tries: Timmy Duggan, Werner Hoffman, Casey Tanyi, Yasin Browne; Cons: Ronan McKenna 4; Pens: Ronan McKenna 2

Cashel: Tries: Alan Flannery 2, Jamie Ryan, Marcel Strydom, Penalty try; Cons: Tim Townsend 2, Ben Twomey 2, Pen try con; Pen: Ben Twomey

HT: Old Crescent 13 Cashel 17

An electric Munster Derby in Takumi Park saw nine tries scored, as Cashel continued their recent winning spell at the Limerick venue to record an opening day bonus point win. Crescent made it a grand slam finish, just falling short in the end.

With 11 minutes elapsed the home side would strike the first blow as Tommy Duggan intercepted possession and darted under the post for the opening try, on his 100th cap Ronan McKenna converted the try. Cashel replied four minutes later Marcel Strydom off the back of a scrum and Tim Townsend levelled the tie from the tee.

McKenna landed a penalty in the 20th minute to regain the hosts lead, Cashel hit back in a end to end opening half with their second try, Jamie Ryan dotting down and no mistake by Townsend to make it 14-10. McKenna and Ben Twomey would exchange late penalties as the Tipperary men held a four point lead at the break 17-13.

After a lengthy half time break due to injury, Cashel would grab the opening score of the second stanza after eight minutes. Alan Flannery meandered through a gap to dive for the third try, Twomey kicking the conversion to put 11 points between the teams. Shy of the hour mark Werner Hoffman and Ronan McKenna reduced arrears to four points as the former crossed for their second try.

Twomey replied with a penalty three minutes later and from here Cashel kicked on. A penalty try followed by an intercept try in the 73rd minute from Flannery looked to have confirmed the win as Cashel powered ahead 38-20. Casey Tanyi and Yasin Browne thundered over for the hosts in the burning embers and with McKenna converting both, they would leave with two bonus points.

OLD CRESCENT: Glen Kelly; Timmy Duggan, Cathal Monaghan, Werner Hoffman, Daithi Byrnes; Ronan McKenna, Jamie Duggan; Joe Rickard, Darragh O’Brien, Evan Creaven, Paudie Monaghan, Yasin Browne, Karl Madden (capt), Jack O’Neill, Kevin Doyle.

Replacements: Eoghan Quinn, Casey Tanyi, Sean Monaghan, John Lyons, Larry Hanley.

CASHEL: Ryan O’Sullivan; Padraig Leamy, Alan Flannery, Jamie Ryan, Tom Tobin; Tim Townsend, Marcel Strydom; Cormac O’Donnell, David Upton, Brendan Ryan, Brendan Crosse, Diarmuid Rowe, Alex Harold Barry, Richard Moran, Mickey Wilson.

Replacements: Joseph Callery, Sean O’Connell, Ed Kelly, Josh Pickering, Ben Twomey.