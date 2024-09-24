Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B: Round 1 Review

Clogher Valley marked their Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B debut with a win, while Skerries left it late to defeat Galwegians. UL Bohemian algo registered a hard-earned victory over Sligo, their play-off semi-final opponents from last April.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

Saturday, September 21 –

DUNGANNON 45 MALAHIDE 14, Stevenson Park

Scorers: Dungannon: Tries: Andrew McGregor, Sean O’Hagan 2, Ben McCaughey, James McMahon 2; Cons: Ben McCaughey 4, Toby Gribben 2; Pen: Ben McCaughey

Malahide: Tries: Sam McCoy 2; Cons: Michael Hanley 2

HT: Dungannon 24 Malahide 0

Dungannon delivered a powerful performance scoring six tries to get over the test of Malahide in their opening 2B encounter.

A statement opening half as Dungannon led 24-0 at the break. Tries from James McMahon, Andrew McGregor and Sean O’Hagan along with three conversions and a penalty from Ben McCaughey laid the groundwork for their win.

While Malahide did get on the board in the second half courtesy of two Sam McCoy tries converted by Michael Hanley, O’Hagan, McMahon and McCaughey would add further tries for the hosts. McCaughey added a further conversion while Toby Gribben struck two. A statement of intent from Dungannon.

DUNGANNON: Ben McCaughey; Mervyn Brown, James Girvan, Kyle Gormley, Alex Kennedy; Andrew McGregor, Toby Gribben; James Gamble, Daniel Mikolajczyk, Sean O’Hagan, Callum Johns, Cameron Steenson, Billy Allen, Adam Milligan, James McMahon (capt).

Replacements: Adam Edgar, Matthew Stockdale, Jack Girvan, David Leyburn, Aaron Nelson.

MALAHIDE: Edward Weaver; Daniel Hayes, David O’Halloran, Sam Lindeman, Bradley Nealon; Michael Hanley, Conrad Daly; Sam McCoy, Lee Byrne, James Hurley, David O’Brien, Simon Burke, Marc Kelly (capt), Joe Cronan, James Doyle.

Replacements: Lee O’Grady, Michael Tyrrell, Sean Cronin, Ross MacGoey, Tom Hogan.

GALWEGIANS 35 SKERRIES 36, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Eoin Ferry, Jack Beatty, Rob Holian, Ryan Roche, Éanna McCarthy; Cons: Stephen Mannion 5

Skerries: Tries: Ronan Mulcahy, Tadhg Keane Boylan, Kevin McGrath, Sam Deering, Alex Cleary, Peter O’Neill; Cons: Ronan Mulcahy, Paul O’Loghlen 2

HT: Galwegians 14 Skerries 12

A late try from Kevin McGrath converted by Paul O’Loghlen saw Skerries complete a dramatic late comeback to defeat Galwegians on the road. Skerries were behind 35-24 for a time late in the second half.

Wegians drew first blood when Eoin Ferry dotted down from a lineout maul in the second minute and Stevie Mannion converted for a 7-0 lead. It was a tense opening until Skerries found space to cross in the left corner as Ronan Mulcahy dotted down for an unconverted try.

Just after the half hour mark Jack Beatty raced in for their second try after a nice kick and chase, with Mannion converting to make it 14-5. Skerries would reduce the deficit before the break, debutant Alex Cleary crossing after a turnover from a Wegians lineout on their 5m line, Mulcahy converted to close the gap to two.

Shortly after the restart Skerries added their third try, Darragh McEneaney with the initial break and soft hands to Sam Deering saw him over for the lead, the try unconverted. It was a nip and tuck second half as Wegians hit back almost immediately as Rob Holian dotted down out left and Mannion made it a four point lead from the tee, 21-17.

Within mere minutes both would cross for their bonus point, Tadhg Keane Boylan went over first for the visitors which O’Loughlen converted, Ryan Roche replied at the other end and Mannion added the extras to restore the four point cushion.

The Galway side kicked on from here and just past the hour mark Eanna McCarthy on his debut for the hosts drove over from close range and Mannion kicked another beauty for a 35-24 lead. Skerries never gave up and Peter O’Neill crossed in the corner for their fifth try which went unconverted, shortly after magic man McGrath crossed the whitewash for the dramatic win.

GALWEGIANS: Darragh Kennedy; Oisin McKey, Cian Brady, Stephen Mannion, Jack Beatty; Ryan Roche, Ben Donnelly; Jack Winters (capt), Eoin Ferry, Jack Haugh, Gonzalo Alvarez, Rob Holian, Oisin Halpin, Dylan Keane, Éanna McCarthy.

Replacements: Kobi Joyce, Ryan Smith, Jack Quinn, Cameron Carruthers, Riccardo Cattaneo.

SKERRIES: Ronan Mulcahy; Taidhg Keane Boylan, Kevin McGrath, Luke Mitchell, David Goodman; Paul O’Loghlen, John Healy; Trevor Scuffil, Kieran Leonard (capt), Tomás O’Donovan, John Waters, Sam Deering, Alex Cleary, Darragh McEneaney, Peter O’Neill.

Replacements: Evann Shelly, Rossa Gilbride, Jack McGregor, Shane Hannon, Jack Litchfield.

MALONE 20 CLOGHER VALLEY 24, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Jack McMurtry, Ross Todd; Cons: Michael Lawton 2; Pens: Michael Lawton 2

Clogher Valley: Tries: Callum Smyton, Karl Bothwell, Aaron Crawford; Cons: David Maxwell 3; Pen: David Maxwell

HT: Malone 14 Clogher Valley 7

Clogher Valley marked their 2B debut with a comeback win away to Malone, Aaron Crawford crossing inside the final ten minutes to secure the points, and the Ulster derby bragging rights.

It was a terrific start for the visitors who crossed in the 12th minute as Karl Bothwell raced over and David Maxwell kicked the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Malone battled away and added two tries in the final ten minutes of the half, Ross Todd and Jack McMurtry going over with Michael Lawton converting for a 14-7 lead at the break.

The visitors would notch the opening score of the second half, 12 minutes gone on the clock and with space opened up Callum Smyton raced in to touch down. Maxwell converted to level the tie. After Lawton and Maxwell exchanged penalties, the former kicked another impressive three points for a narrow three point lead in the 67th minute.

Valley would respond with seven points as the aforementioned Crawford crashed over after a catch and drive and Maxwell put four between the sides. A nervy end to proceedings but Valley held on for an impressive win.

MALONE: Michael Lawton; Michael Melville, Jack McMurtry, Davy Scott, Davy McMaster; Matty Rea, Dara Gaskin; Ben Halliday, Dan Kerr, Ricky Greenwood, Jacob Edwards, Adam McNamee, Ross Todd, Dave Cave (capt), Tiernan Thornton.

Replacements: Sam Green, Bailey Young, Callum Knox, Max Baines, Harry Hughes.

CLOGHER VALLEY: Ewan Haire; Karl Bothwell, Paul Armstrong (capt), Luke Russell, Taine Haire; David Maxwell, Matthew Bothwell; Jamie Allen, Aaron Crawford, Neil Henderson, Eugene McKenna, Tommi Coulter, David Stinson, Aaron Dunwoody, Callum Smyton.

Replacements: Kyle Cobane, Michael Treanor, Matthew Wilson, Richard Primrose, Michael Bothwell.

UL BOHEMIAN 34 SLIGO 25, UL 4G pitch

Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Matt Sheahan, Kean Sheehy, Darren Ferrar, Sean Quirke; Cons: Matt Sheahan, Oisin Fagan 3; Pens: Oisin Fagan 2

Sligo: Tries: Luke Hogge, Brendan Cunningham, Kuba Wojtkowicz 2, Matthew Earley

HT: UL Bohemian 24 Sligo 10

A bonus point win over a stern Sligo challenge marked life for UL Bohemian in Division 2B as they started with an impressive performance, extending their recent unbeaten run at home over Sligo.

Sligo would strike early as Brendan Cunningham darted in the corner for an unconverted try, the Red Robins replied through a Oisin Fagan penalty, before Sean Quirke crossed for their opening try and Fagan converted for a 10-5 lead.

The Westerners quickly levelled things up when Matthew Earley crashed over for their second unconverted try. Bohs would finish the stronger as half time loomed, Darren Ferrar and Kean Sheehy going over for tries, converted by Fagan to push the lead to 24-10 at the interval.

Fagan furthered the lead shortly after the restart with his second successful penalty. A quick brace of unconverted tries by Kuba Wojtkowicz, reduced the gap to just even points with five minutes left.

The hosts would not squander their lead and Matt Sheehan made sure of the win as he powered through to dot under the posts, Shrehan would convert his own try in the process. Luke Hogge crossed for Sligo in the last play for a consolation score.

UL BOHEMIAN: Seamus Lyne; Matt Sheahan, Killian Dineen, Paul Clancy, Joe Johnson; Oisin Fagan, Luca Cleary; Kean Sheehy, Darren Ferrar, Kian Regan, Padraic Galvin, Michael Dorgan, Sean Quirke, Lochlann Kelleher, Liam Neilan (capt).

Replacements: Matt Henry, Jack Ryan, Josh Kahler, Alan Kiely, Myles Lawler.

SLIGO: Stewart Cruden; Luke Hogge, Will Whelan, Earl Norris, Otenili Tuipulotu; Euan Brown, Brendan Cunningham; Kuba Wojtkowicz, Matthew Earley (capt), Conán O’Donnell, Ciaran Cummins, Archie MacLean, Ambrose Bamber, Will MacAuley, Fintan Crawley.

Replacements: Benjamin Hynes, Aidan Healy, Eoin Ryan, Gary Duffy, Conor Creavan.

WANDERERS 38 RAINEY 10, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Wanderers: Tries: Caomhan Brennan 2, Mick McGrath, Jamie Kavanagh, Fionn Finlay, Connor Fenlon; Cons: James Moriarty 4

Rainey: Try: Daniel O’Neill; Con: Scott McLean; Pen: Jack Hardy

HT: Wanderers 12 Rainey 3

Four second half tries from Wanderers ensured they would take the points over Rainey in the showdown of headquarters, after a closely fought opening half, the hosts displayed their attacking pedigree in the second half.

A closely fought opening half saw the score stand 12-3 at the break, Conor Fenlon and Caomhan Brennan crossed for the home side with James Moriarty converting. Rainey through the boot of Jack Hardy got on the board shortly after the opening try.

Straight from the restart Wanderers went on the charge and crossed three times in the opening 17 minutes. Jamie Kavanagh, Fionn Finlay and Mick McGrath dotting down, along with two further Moriarty conversions, extended the lead to 31-3.

Daniel O’Neill crossed for the battling visitors in the closing stages of the half which Hardy converted, the score quickly cancelled out as Brennan raced in for the final try in a speaking performance, Brennan with his brace as Moriarty kicked his fourth conversion of the afternoon.

WANDERERS: Jamie Murphy; Caomhan Brennan, Mick McGrath, James Moriarty, Eoin O’Shaughnessy; Cathan McGearailt, Conor McQuaid; Rob Scully, Jamie Kavanagh, Fionn Finlay, Mark O’Reilly, Geoff Mullan (capt), Connor Fenlon, Brian Vaughan, JJ McIlwraith.

Replacements: Billy McVann, Sean Goodman, Aaron O’Callaghan, Connor O’Brien, Peter McDermott.

RAINEY: James Cappell; Killene Thornton, Jim McCartney, Andrew Brown, Ross McLaughlin; Jack Hardy, Jac Lloyd Evans; Tommy O’Hagan, Daniel O’Neill (capt), Aidan McSwiggan, Adam Montgomery, Diarmuid Devlin, Lee Montgomery, Mark Lee, Jody McMurray.

Replacements: Deaglan McErlean, Andrew Nevin, Tom Hutchinson, Joel Bell, Scott McLean.