Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C: Round 1 Review

Ballyclare marked their Energia All-Ireland League debut with a win over Tullamore, while Dolphin and Belfast Harlequins bounced back from their relegation woes last season to start on a positive note.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

Saturday, September 21 –

BRUFF 15 DOLPHIN 20, Kilballyowen Park

Scorers: Bruff: Tries: Shane Duggan, Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pen: Paul Collins

Dolphin: Tries: Jordan Soli 2, Craig O’Connell; Con: Jordan Soli; Pen: Jordan Soli

HT: Bruff 0 Dolphin 10

Dolphin began life in Division 2C with a hard earned win over Bruff. Opening half tries from Craig O’Connell and Jordan Soil propelled the visitors into a 10-0 lead by the interval.

Soli added his second with a terrific drive through the Bruff defence early in the second half, converting his own try to further their lead. Paul Collins split the posts to get Bruff on the board moments prior.

Shane Duggan crossed the whitewash to reduce the margin to nine. Soli would all a further three points to the board from the tee as time began to run out, a penalty try did reduce arrears for the home side, enough for a losing bonus point as time was not on their hands.

BRUFF: Paul Collins; Shane Duggan, Ethan Anderson, Andrew O’Byrne, Craig Carew; John Bateman, Cathal Garvey; Darragh O’Brien, Mike Frawley, Kieran O’Dwyer, Brendan Gleeson, Tom O’Dwyer, Mark Kennedy, John Sheehan, Tom Lillis.

Replacements: Sean O’Riordan, Fionn Flanagan, Brendan Keogh, Iago Dasi Somoza, Adam O’Dwyer, Andrew Purcell.

DOLPHIN: Jordan Soli; Karl Waterman, Sam Boyle, Craig O’Connell (capt), Darragh Buckley; Cameron O’Shaughnessy, Ryan Foley; Jack Fox, Billy Kingston, Tom Sheehan, Darragh O’Sullivan, David O’Mahony, Eoin Sheehan, Matt Barry, Dalton O’Shaughnessy.

Replacements: Finn Cowhig, Johnny Leahy, Vaughan, Alex Heaslip, Mark Sexton.

ENNISCORTHY 20 BELFAST HARLEQUINS 29, Alcast Park

Scorers: Enniscorthy: Tries: Kevin O’Connor, Davie Murphy, Timmy Morrissey; Con: Cathal Kehoe; Pen: Cathal Kehoe

Belfast Harlequins: Tries: Ben Power, Tane Hotham, Thomas Armstrong, Steven Weir; Cons: Ben Power, Johnny McCracken 2; Pen: Ben Power

HT: Enniscorthy 10 Belfast Harlequins 7

A strong second half performance by Belfast Harlequins earned them a bonus point win over Enniscorthy, to begin life in 2C with a win. Ten points from Ben Power in the closing stages ensured the result.

With ten minutes elapsed in the opening half Scorthy would draw first blood, Davie Murphy touching the ball down for a try, converted by Cathal Kehoe for a 7-0 lead. Quins replied late on in the half as Steven Weir went over and Johnny McCracken converted. The hosts would lead at the break however as Kehoe struck a late penalty for a 10-7 lead at the interval.

An early yellow card in the second half for the hosts saw Quins take full advantage of the numerical advantage, scoring two quick fire tries. Tane Hotham and Thomas Armstrong going over, McCracken converted the latter for a 19-10 lead.

Approaching the closing stages of the half Scorthy struck two quick tries. Timmy Morrissey powered over in the 50th minute while Kevin O’Connor darted over in the corner for a one point lead, as neither was converted. Ben Power would change the change late on, first he kicked three points from the tee before crossing for their bonus point try minutes before the clock entered the red.

ENNISCORTHY: Cathal Kehoe; Kevin O’Connor, Dave O’Dwyer, Dan Pim, Miguel Byrne; Graham Barry, Arthur Dunne; Angelo Todisco, Davie Murphy, MJ Doyle, Tomas Stamp, Liam Stamp, Timmy Morrissey, Lee Treacy, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Ore Lasisi, Aaron Doyle, Tom Ryan, Killian Creed, Niall Parker.

BELFAST HARLEQUINS: Mark Glover; Daniel Bennett, Adam Bennett, Ben Power, Tane Hotham; Thomas Armstrong, Johnny McCracken; Stephen Hunter, Steven Weir, Ted Linton, Scott McClelland, Jaz Andress, Ollie McCauley, Eddie Gorrod, Joel Dundas.

Replacements: Cameron Hills, Alex Pybus, Christian Bennison, Thomas Quigley, Finn Bamber.

MIDLETON 34 MONKSTOWN 28, Towns Park

Scorers: Midleton: Tries: Richie Daly, Gary Downey, JB du Toit, Penalty try; Cons: Jack Colbert 3, Pen try con; Pens: Jack Colbert 2

Monkstown: Tries: Saul O’Carroll, Stephen McVeigh, Chris Stack; Cons: Charlie McMickan 2; Pens: Charlie McMickan 3

HT: Midleton 10 Monkstown 15

A last gap try from Gary Downey was enough for Midleton to get their season off to a positive start, spoiling the Monkstown party in the process.

The visitors started well as Saul O’Carroll powered over early on. Charlie McMickan adding the extras. Midleton quickly levelled matters, as Richie Daly powered over and Jack Colbert added two from the tee. Monkstown ended the half the stronger, McMickan kicking them back into the lead from a penalty, before Stephen McVeigh added their second try which went unconverted.

Johannes Du Toit crossed in the opening three minutes of the second half and Colbert landed the conversion for a two point lead. Again McMickan responded and the lead lasted two minutes, Monkstown back in front 18-17.

A roller coaster of a second half, saw Monkstown take control past the hour mark. Chris Stack crossed for their third try as McMickan followed with the conversion and a penalty to grow their lead.

Late tries would give Midleton the win, the first a penalty try left one between the sides, with the final passage of play Downey powered his way over, the bonus point secured and Colbert kicked another conversion to keep up his 100% record.

MIDLETON: Aaron James; Younes Marboh, Richie Daly, Sam Tarleton, Gary Downey; Jack Colbert, Kyle Read; Mark Corby, JB du Toit, Steve Monaghan, Andrew Beyrooti, Rob Hickey, Flor McCarthy, Conor McCarthy, Idris Rqibi.

Replacements: Evan Donovan, Harry Jephson, Denis Broderick, Callum Jeffrey, Rian Hogan.

MONKSTOWN: Charlie McMickan; Fred Stanley, Saul O’Carroll, Cian O’Donoghue, Liam Barry; Fraser Wright, Mark Higgins; Kieran Stokes, Rob Wynne, Niall Carney, Luke Kelly, Jake Kennedy, Ruadhan McDonnell, Tony McGinness (capt), Stephen McVeigh.

Replacements: Chris Stack, Jack Tully, Aaron Davis, James Sullivan, Ben Murphy.

OMAGH ACADEMICALS 31 CLONMEL 28, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Scorers: Omagh Academicals: Tries: Connor Watherston-Spencer, Scott Elliott 2; Cons: Scott Elliott 2; Pens: Scott Elliott 4

Clonmel: Tries: Tony Cantwell, Freddie Davis, Tom Ross; Cons: Joey O’Connor 2; Pens: Joey O’Connor 3

HT: Omagh Academicals 17 Clonmel 18

A late penalty from Scott Elliot in an inspired overall performance helped Omagh Academicals to an opening day win. Elliott with 26 of his sides 31 points in the win.

Tony Cantwell gave Clonmel an ideal start after seven minutes with their opening try, Joey O’Connor converting. Omagh replied with Connor Watherston-Spencer crossing for their opening try and Elliott added the conversion to level. Clonmel rallied back as Freddie Davies powered over for the second try, O’Connor’s conversion dragged wide however.

Elliott would cross soon after for their second try, however the half was far from over. Two penalties from O’Connor either side of a penalty by Elliott, saw Clonmel lead at the break by the minimum, 18-17.

Elliott eight minutes after the restart kicked two further penalties to restore the lead for Accies. Tom Ross responded with a third Clonmel try and the Tipperary side went back ahead through O’Connor’s conversion. Elliot would however grab his second try, this one unconverted to put Omagh ahead in an end to end second half.

With time running out O’Connor levelled the tie with his third penalty of the afternoon. However an infringement down at the other end awarded Elliot the chance to kick the winning score, he made no mistake to round off an inspired afternoon.

OMAGH ACADEMICALS: Ali Beckett; Taine Lagan, Josh Kyle, Connor Watherston-Spencer, Ryan Mitchell; Scott Elliott, Fintan Lagan; David Braden, Reece Braden, Simon Creane, Jonny Sproule, Jamie Sproule, Conor Huey, Matthew Clyde, Michael Gibson.

Replacements: Jordan Brolly, Robbie Mitchell, Scott Wilson, Sam Beattie, Stuart Ballantine.

CLONMEL: Jack Walsh; Albert Fronek, Henry Buttimer (capt), Joey O’Connor, Freddie Davis; Drew Musa, Tom Ross; Ben Everard, Jason Monua, Tomas Stransky, Diarmuid Brannock, Tony Cantwell, Lar Houlihan, Diarmuid Devaney, Andrew Daly.

Replacements: Brandon Delicato, Tim Nugent, Rob O’Donovan, Tom Noonan, Alex Sheehan.

TULLAMORE 14 BALLYCLARE 27, Spollanstown

Scorers: Tullamore: Tries: Conor Dunne 2; Cons: Josh Huddleston 2

Ballyclare: Tries: Mark Jackson, Joel McBride, Alex Darrah, Dean Jones; Cons: Matthew McDowell 2; Pen: Matthew McDowell

HT: Tullamore 14 Ballyclare 19

A debut win in the AIL for Ballyclare, delivering a strong bonus point performance away from home over Tullamore. A bruising encounter in the opening half, Mark Jackson’s second half try ensured the win.

Tullamore drew first blood as Conor Dunne sniped for the first of two opening half tries, Josh Huddleston converting for a 7-0 lead. Ballyclare replied with the next three tries, Dean Jones, Joel McBride and Alex Darrah crossing with Matthew McDowell adding two conversions.

The lead was pushed out to 19-7 at this point, Dunne would grab his second in the closing stages of the opening half with Huddleston again converting to close the gap to five at the break. McDowell added a penalty to start the second on a positive note, while Tullamore battled away it was Jackson that finished off the performance.

TULLAMORE: Karl Dunne; Gary Cantwell, Conor Dunne, Rory Lynch, Scott Bradley; Josh Huddleston, Eoin O’Reilly; Cathal Behan, Shane Minnock, Matthew Murphy, Alan Douglas, Kalvin Mahon, David Boland, Tadhg Dowdall, Colm Heffernan.

Replacements: Mark Kennedy, Mark Kennedy, Adam Carthy, Ciaran Ennis, John Dunican, Alex Halpin.

BALLYCLARE: Mark Jackson; Peter Gillespie, Joel McBride (capt), Matthew McDowell, Scott Martin; Alex Darrah, James Creighton; Dean Jones, Ryan McNeill, Owen Warren, Dave Gillespie, Luke Mcllwrath, Aaron Playfair, Ross Johnston, Jack Gamble.

Replacements: Adam Barron, James Wilson, Josh Laney, Ryan McIlwaine, Owen Kirk.