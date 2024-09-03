Upcoming Webinar on Early Findings for Year One of Tackle Height Adaptation Trial

As the new season is upon us it is now apt that we have the opportunity to present some of the preliminary findings from the first year of the Tackle Height Adaptation trial.

Following an extensive consultation process with all levels of stakeholders in Irish Rugby, the decision was taken to accept World Rugby’s offer to enter the global trial for two seasons with the aim of collecting data that will hopefully allow the game to be safer and more enjoyable for all.

These preliminary results allow us to check-in on the progress of the trial, from an overall game perspective and a player welfare perspective, however two seasons of data will give us a clearer picture.

We are also looking for your feedback on season one of the trial, so if you are a coach, referee, player or medic over the age of 18, please click here to have your say.

The tackle height adaptation trial means that the legal tackle height in domestic rugby became below the line of the sternum. Detailed educational supports have been released over the course of the season and they can be viewed here.

There will be a lunchtime webinar on Wednesday September 18th from 1pm – 1:30pm. As part of this webinar, there will be overview of the project to date, a presentation of early findings from the first season, the match official perspective and also a chance to ask any questions to our panel relative to the trial. There will also be a brief overview of the three law changes which World Rugby have implemented across all rugby, both domestic and professional from July 1st 2024 onwards.

The webinar is aimed at anyone involved in domestic rugby in Ireland at all levels of the game, supporter, player, coach or match official.

National Rugby Development Manager and Project Lead Colm Finnegan said,

“We have been very happy with the efforts of all stakeholders across Ireland to work together to implement this law trial, it is crucial that we remain committed to having the safest and most enjoyable game possible for our players. Thanks to the excellent work of our clubs and schools in conjunction with the IRIS project we have some early indications of the effects that trial has had on rugby in Ireland in our first year.”