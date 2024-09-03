Ireland Women’s Squad Update

Head Coach Scott Bemand has called Eimear Considine up to the Ireland Women’s squad, sponsored by Aon, ahead of Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test match against Australia in Belfast.

Considine, who won the last of her 26 Ireland caps in April 2022, linked up with the Ireland squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday as injury cover for Méabh Deely.

Following a scan on the ankle injury she sustained playing for Connacht in last weekend’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Finals Day, Deely has been ruled out of contention for the clash against the Wallaroos at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, 14 September (Kick-off 2.30pm).

Considine joins the extended Ireland squad in preparation for the visit of Australia to Belfast and the WXV1 campaign in Vancouver later this month, while Munster’s Jane Clohessy – who was due to train with the squad as a training panellist – has returned home following the knee injury she suffered in Saturday’s clash against Leinster.

Tickets for Ireland’s match against Australia at Kingspan Stadium are available to purchase here.