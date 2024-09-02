‘It’s An Opportunity For Us To Honour The People That Have Gone Before Us’

IRFU President Declan Madden says the launch of Irish Rugby’s 150th Year celebrations is an opportunity to ‘honour the people that have gone before us and look forward as well’.

The IRFU will mark the 150th Anniversary of Ireland’s inaugural Men’s international rugby match, which took place between Ireland and England on 15th February 1875, with a calendar of events to celebrate the game of rugby in Ireland across the 2024/25 season.

Ireland Women will kick off the celebrations when they take on the Wallaroos in Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Saturday, 14 September and speaking at Sunday’s launch event at IRFU HQ in Dublin, Madden and Chair of the 150 Working Party, Paul Dean, outlined the line up of events.

Also in attendance in Dublin to unveil a new crest were youth representatives from each of the four provinces; Wanderers FC (one of the founding members of the IRFU), City of Armagh RFC, Ballinasloe RFC and Fethard RFC.