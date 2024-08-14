World Rugby Introduces Law Changes To Professional And Domestic Game

With pre-season training under way across Ireland, World Rugby has introduced Law changes to the game, which are effective from July 1 and will be implemented immediately ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season, across both domestic and professional rugby.

As the new season approaches, it is important that all players, coaches, and club members are aware of the three new Law changes that have come into effect for rugby at all levels in Ireland.

The Law changes are designed to make the game both safer and more enjoyable for participants and spectators.

The changes are detailed below, and Irish Rugby has created a micro learning module to help further people’s understanding of the new adaptations. As part of this module, you will have access to video examples of all the Law changes and knowledge checks to clarify understanding.

1. No Croc Rolls

Rationale: To reduce dangerous clear-outs which could injure lower limbs.

Definition of Croc Roll: A prohibited action where a player laterally rolls/twists or pulls a player, who is on their feet in the tackle area, to ground. The action often lands on the player’s lower limbs.

2. No Scrum Option From A Free-Kick

Rationale: To reduce the amount of scrums/reset scrums.

3. Offside In Front Of Kicker

Rationale: To allow more space for counterattack.

Players must actively retreat away from the receiver after their team kicks possession to the opposition.

Micro Learning Module – New Law Changes

Further information can also be found on World Rugby’s website.

All stakeholders in Irish Rugby are reminded that we move into year 2 of the Tackle Height Adaptation trial where the legal tackle height is below the base line of the sternum. Further details, along with micro learning modules, are available here.

In mid-September, Irish Rugby will host a Webinar to deliver some of the early insights from year 1 of the Tackle Law Amendment trial.

As part of this webinar, there will be the ability to ask questions regarding all current Laws in the domestic game, including these three new Law changes. The time and date of this webinar will be circulated to all clubs and schools in the coming weeks.