‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One Year To Go Until Biggest Ever Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off in England , excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of Women’s rugby ever.

As celebrations take place across the host cities, an inspirational promotional film, ‘This Energy Never Stops’, has been released as rugby stars urge the fans to bring their unstoppable energy to the sporting event of the year.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ features stars who are set to shine brightly at England 2025, including England full-back and Great Britain Sevens player Ellie Kildunne, France captain Manaé Feleu, South Africa captain Babalwa Latsha, and New Zealand full-back Renee Holmes.

It is released at a time when Women’s rugby took centre stage at the Olympic Games in Paris, with over 260,000 fans packing out the Stade de France for three days of the Women’s Sevens competition, projecting the sport to an unprecedented global audience.

Continuing the unstoppable energy behind Women’s sport, and specifically Women’s rugby, the England 2025 tournament organisers have confirmed the ticket prices for all of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup matches.

In addition, the kick-off times have been revealed for England’s opening match at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday, August 22 (kick-off 7.30pm), and the bronze final (12.30pm) and the World Cup final (4pm) at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, September 27, where a new attendance record for Women’s rugby is anticipated.

With venues spanning the length and breadth of the country, England 2025 will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of Women’s rugby ever. Scott Bemand’s Ireland team booked their World Cup place last April by finishing third in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

The Ireland Women will kick off the new season, and Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary celebrations, with a mouth-watering match against Australia at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, September 14 (kick-off 2.23pm). Tickets are available to buy here.

As demand for RWC 2025 tickets is set to be high, fans are encouraged to register now via the Women’s Rugby World Cup website to enter the upcoming presale, which takes place from 10am on Tuesday, September 24 until 10am on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

The 10th edition of the pinnacle tournament will host the world’s best 16 teams, with 10 nations, including Ireland, having already secured qualification.

With six places remaining, it will be all to play for in WXV 2024 in September and October, with the top six ranked non-qualified teams at the end of the tournament heading to the 2025 World Cup.

Host cities are also joining in the celebrations across England, and to showcase the tournament kicking off in the north east of the counter, the Stadium of Light is hosting a special episode of the RugbyPass podcast, ‘Stronger Than You Think’.

South Shields native and previous Women’s Rugby World Cup winner, Katy Daley-Mclean, and former England footballer and broadcaster Karen Carney join host Claire Thomas to discuss their personal sporting journeys, while reflecting on some of the biggest Women’s sporting moments of the past decade.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “The 12-month countdown to the Women’s Rugby World Cup has officially begun and we are thrilled to launch, ‘This Energy Never Stops’, which is an invitation to rugby fans old and new to experience unique energy of Women’s rugby on the sport’s biggest stage.

“The film released today not only celebrates the incredible talent and determination of these elite athletes, but also recognises the unstoppable rise of Women’s sport globally.

“England 2025 will be a spectacular moment for rugby, with powerful personalities, unstoppable athletes, and compelling competition, and with Women’s sport continuing to break new records, there is no better time to join the celebrations.”

Speaking about today’s milestone, Kildunne commented: “I’m buzzing to have a home Women’s Rugby World Cup here in England next year.

“Each game that we play, more and more fans are coming out to watch us, so it is hugely exciting that they will get to see the world’s best teams competing here on home soil.

“If you want to be inspired not just by women but by powerful sportspeople, both on and off the field, then come to a game. It’s going to be the place to be and if you miss the chance now, you’re going to be playing catch-up after when the world starts talking about it.”