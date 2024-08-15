Ireland U18 Schools Team Named For South Africa Match

There are two changes to the starting back line from the opening match with Noah Byrne and try scorer Brian O’Flaherty starting on the wings.

In the pack Conor Magee starts at hooker, Dylan McNeice comes into the second row with Charlie Meagher starting at number 8.

Charlie Molony captains the side.

You can watch the match live at https://live.supersportschools.com/auth/sign-up/ or download the Super Sport Schools App.

Ireland U18 School v South Africa U18 Schools (Friday 16 August 2024, U18 International Series, Paarl Gymnasium, South Africa, kick off 2.30 Irish time)

15. Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

14. Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

12. Sean Walsh (Colaiste Einde/ Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

11. Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)

9. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

1. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

3. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

4. Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

5. Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

7. Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

8. Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

17. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

18. Sami Bishti (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

19. Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

20. Thomas Dougan (Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

21. Christopher Barrett CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

22. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

22. Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

24. James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

25. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

26. Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)