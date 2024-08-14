Tilly: Munster Are Going To Fight To The Last Minute

The two victorious teams from the opening round, Munster and Leinster, are both aiming to take a step closer to qualifying for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final when they meet in Cork on Saturday.

The arch rivals both picked up maximum points last weekend, with Alana McInerney’s first half hat-trick inspiring Munster’s 29-22 win over Ulster, while player-of-the-match Katie Whelan bagged a brace in Leinster’s 38-19 success at home to Connacht.

Saturday’s crunch clash at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 4.45pm – live on TG4), with tickets available to buy here, sees Leinster return to the Ballyphehane venue for the first time since last September’s impressive 33-14 final triumph.

Emma Tilly was part of the wider Leinster squad back then, making her debut against Ulster twelve months ago, but is now playing a more prominent role having enjoyed her first senior Interprovincial start in the Connacht game.

The 21-year-old certainly caught the eye with her counterattacking ability from full-back, taking over from the injured Natasja Behan who is sidelined for the 2024 Championship.

Reflecting on her first run-out in the number 15 jersey, Tilly told Leinster Rugby TV: “It was absolutely incredible out there, the support was absolutely electric. It was very hot, we were very lucky to have those water breaks!

“Looking up into the stand and seeing my family and my friends was incredible. I’m really thankful for their support. Putting on the starting jersey was incredible, I couldn’t believe it. It was really special to get that first start.

“The forwards did their dirty work up front, and once it came out to the backs, we made it look nice and easy. We took our time, we took our breath, we took our chances for the most part, but our execution can definitely improve.

“It has been really enjoyable coming into the squad since last season, the girls have been so welcoming and so understanding of me coming up through the ranks.”

The Kildare flyer was part of the initial 13-player group enrolled in the Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS) programme when it was started by the IRFU in 2022. That same year she went on to make her Ireland senior debut during the tour to Japan.

While gaining experience at club level with both MU Barnhall and Old Belvedere, Tilly was involved in the Ireland Under-20s’ inaugural campaign last year, and was also part of the Celtic Challenge title-winning Wolfhounds squad.

With Tania Rosser her head coach at both Belvedere and Leinster, there has been no denying her progress, especially in attack, with a terrific tally of 18 tries scored during last season’s Energia All-Ireland League.

Also a senior Sevens international since last year, Tilly feels there is ‘something special’ brewing with this current Leinster squad but knows how difficult Munster will make it for them when they lock horns in round two.

“We know Munster are going to fight to the last minute, the final whistle, and we just want to front up to them.

“They’re strong around the park, and we know that, and we’ll have to scrub up on a few things from last weekend and put it up to them.”

Meanwhile, Chisom Ugwueru made a triumphant, try-scoring return to Interprovincial action with Munster last Saturday. She won her first cap as an 18-year-old back in 2021, helping her province to regain the trophy that year.

Similarly to Tilly, Ugwueru has come into the new season on the back of a very productive period, lighting it up with Energia All-Ireland League and Cup winners UL Bohemian, playing Celtic Challenge rugby with the Clovers, and earning a call-up to Ireland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations squad.

The Ennis speedster scored 17 tries on the way to being nominated for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player of the Season award, while she pulled on the green jersey for the Ireland Under-20s during the recent Women’s Six Nations Summer Series in Parma.

She burst onto the senior Interpro scene with a debut try against Ulster three years ago, and repeated the trick in Munster’s 2024/25 opener with a superb solo score that saw her beat a handful of defenders from 45 metres out.

“We played well, I felt we executed well, maybe we could have done a little bit better in some places, but we aren’t angry about it,” Ugwueru told www.munsterrugby.ie afterwards.

“We just know what we have in us, and it will be exciting to bring it out in the next game against Leinster. Personally, I feel like I could have done a little bit more.

“But I can’t complain, I’m happy I got through the game. Got a start, I’m very grateful for that. We’re looking forward to next Saturday and playing again here in Cork.”

The 21-year-old’s excellent form in UL Bohs colours, during the first half of last season, has really given the former athletics starlet the platform to push on in her rugby career.

Standing out as one of the most exciting wingers in the tournament, she is hoping that home advantage – with the backing of the vocal Cork crowd – can play its part as Munster look to put a dent in Leinster’s title defence.

“With UL Bohs, I feel like after transferring last year, I’ve really developed as a player. I got a chance to showcase my skills and myself throughout the whole season last year,” she explained.

“I’m just going to try and portray all my skills and everything that I’ve learnt over the past few months during this campaign, and hopefully it all goes well.

“You get goosebumps coming out (of the tunnel at Virgin Media Park). Everyone’s clapping, the roar, the cheer from the whole crowd is amazing. Honestly we appreciate it so much.

“I don’t think the crowd even notice how much we appreciate it. It just gives you a bit of a bump. If you catch a ball and you hear the roaring and the cheering, it just gives you that extra bit of mileage to run faster.”