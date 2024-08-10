Ireland U18 Schools Squad Named For International Series In South Africa

The Ireland Men’s U18s Schools squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the upcoming U18 International Series in South Africa.

Following a three-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre, Head Coach Michael Hodge selected a 26-player squad that arrived in Cape Town on Friday.

It is the first time Ireland have competed in the annual U18 International Series, presenting players with another exciting development opportunity in a green jersey.

Hodge’s side will play three matches across nine days in a restructured tournament format. France U18s have withdrawn from the tournament following the devastating news concerning Medhi Narjissi this week, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Irish Rugby are with his family, team-mates and our friends in FFR at this incredibly difficult time.

Ireland will face England on Monday, 12 August at Stellenberg High School in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, before going head-to-head with South Africa on Match Day 2 on Friday, 16 August at Paarl Gimnasium.

Ireland will conclude their campaign against Georgia on Tuesday, 20 August at Paarl Boys High School.

22 of Ireland’s travelling squad featured in the U18 Six Nations Festival in Italy back in April, with Charlie Molony named to captain the side in South Africa.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Head Coach Hodge said: “We are delighted to confirm our squad for the upcoming trip to South Africa, which presents us with an invaluable opportunity to tour and test ourselves against the best players at this age-grade.

“The group have worked hard together since the Six Nations Festival and we had a really positive camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre last weekend, preparing ourselves for the challenge ahead.”

All matches will be broadcast live on the SuperSport Schools channel here.

Ireland U18s Schools Squad:

Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Christopher Barrett (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)

James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)

Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Sami Bishti (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Sean Walsh (Colaiste Einde/ Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Thomas Dougan (Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)

U18 International Series Fixtures: