Irish Junior Touch Teams Named for European Junior Touch Championships in Vichy
The anticipation is building as the Irish Junior Touch Teams prepare to compete in the European Junior Touch Championships in the Parc Omnisports in Vichy, France from today, Friday 16 to Sunday 18 August. The squads boast a blend of experienced players and emerging talents from various clubs and schools across Ireland.
Hugh Gilmore retains the captaincy for the Mixed 18s team. Gilmore’s leadership and experience will be pivotal for the team, which includes notable players like Airmid Devitt O’Byrne and Lucy Nagle, who both recently showcased their skills at the Touch World Cup with the Irish Women’s Open team. Making a significant return to the squad is Serge Broughton, who missed out last year due to injury but brings valuable experience despite his young age. Most of the squad members are seasoned players, heading into their third junior campaign, having previously played either in the Mixed 15s or the 18s.
Jack Marnell will captain the Boys 18s team, bringing strong leadership to the field. Isaac Keating, a key player who has competed in the last two Junior Championships, will be a vital presence in the middle. Finn Keeley will have his first experience with the Irish Squad and will add some good touch experience to the squad.
Niamh Purtill from Athlone will lead the Mixed 15s squad as captain. This is her third junior campaign, and her experience will be invaluable for the team. The squad features the Rangitaawa twins, adding a family connection to the team, with their sister Sloane playing in the Mixed 18s.
These players come from a diverse range of clubs and schools, including Wanderers DSC, Greystones RFC, Wicklow Touch, Buccaneers Touch, and Arklow RFC. Students from St Andrews College, St. Gerard’s School, Terenure College, Presentation Bray, and The High School have also contributed talented athletes to the squads.
The Irish Junior Touch Teams are ready to showcase their skills, determination, and team spirit at the European Junior Touch Championships in Vichy. With a strong mix of experience and youthful energy, these squads are set to make Ireland proud on the international stage.
The Irish Junior Touch Mixed 15s squad:
Alan Marnell
Ben Brady
Rory McCall
Charlie Moseley Scoggins
Tamati Rangitaawa
Elijah John Rangitaawa
Tyler Klopper
Rhys Tanner
Victor Chauvire
Callum Ghee
Iseult Naidoo
Pearl Tyner
Molly Guy
Niamh Purtill (Captain)
Mollie Quinn
Keeva Mooney
The Irish Junior Touch Boys 18s squad:
Andrew McAdams
Ben Harris
Darragh Tucker
Ellian Desmond
Finn Keeley
Michael Kennedy
Isaac Young
Jack Marnell (Captain)
Matthew Colton
Matthew Murray
Finn Standing
Oscar Dunne
Luka Nagys
Tadhg Scott
Jack Gordon
Diego O’Reilly
The Irish Junior Touch Mixed 18s squad comprises:
Serge Broughton
Colin Whitten
Philip Doyle
Arthur Forrest
Hugh Gilmore (Captain)
Johnny Harkin
Luke Tanner
Noah O’Neill
Brian McCulloch
Zenon Chambers
Aoibhin Tynan
Sloane Rangitaawa
Aoife Purtill
Airmid Devitt O’Byrne
Lucy Nagle
Molly Copelin
See below for the fixtures for the three Irish Touch Rugby squads. Games in bold are live streamed on the Federation of International Touch YouTube channel.
Fixtures and results can also be found on the Federation of International Touch website.
Mixed 15s Fixtures:
Ireland v France 16th Aug 2024, 9:20a.m.
Ireland v Cayman Islands 16th August 2024, 12:40pm.
Ireland v Scotland 16th August 2024, 5:40pm.
Ireland v Belgium 17th August 2024, 10:10am.
Ireland v England 17th August 2024, 1:30pm.
Ireland v Wales 17th August 2024, 4:50pm.
Ireland v Lebanon 18th August 2024, 10am.
Mixed 18s Fixtures:
Ireland v Italy 16th August 2024, 8:30am.
Ireland v England 16th August 2024, 11:50am.
Ireland v Scotland 16th August 2024, 5:40 pm.
Ireland v Belgium 17th August 2024, 11:00am.
Ireland v Cayman Islands 17th August 2024, 2:20pm.
Ireland v Wales 17th August 2024, 5:40pm.
Boys 18s:
Ireland v England M20 16th August 2024, 10:10am.
Ireland v Lebanon 16th August 2024, 1:30pm.
Ireland v France 16th August 2024, 4:00 pm.
Ireland v France M20 17th August 2024, 9:20 am.
Ireland v Wales 17th August 2024, 12:40 pm.
Ireland v England 18th August 2024, 8:00 am.