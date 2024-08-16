Irish Junior Touch Teams Named for European Junior Touch Championships in Vichy

The anticipation is building as the Irish Junior Touch Teams prepare to compete in the European Junior Touch Championships in the Parc Omnisports in Vichy, France from today, Friday 16 to Sunday 18 August. The squads boast a blend of experienced players and emerging talents from various clubs and schools across Ireland.

Hugh Gilmore retains the captaincy for the Mixed 18s team. Gilmore’s leadership and experience will be pivotal for the team, which includes notable players like Airmid Devitt O’Byrne and Lucy Nagle, who both recently showcased their skills at the Touch World Cup with the Irish Women’s Open team. Making a significant return to the squad is Serge Broughton, who missed out last year due to injury but brings valuable experience despite his young age. Most of the squad members are seasoned players, heading into their third junior campaign, having previously played either in the Mixed 15s or the 18s.

Jack Marnell will captain the Boys 18s team, bringing strong leadership to the field. Isaac Keating, a key player who has competed in the last two Junior Championships, will be a vital presence in the middle. Finn Keeley will have his first experience with the Irish Squad and will add some good touch experience to the squad.

Niamh Purtill from Athlone will lead the Mixed 15s squad as captain. This is her third junior campaign, and her experience will be invaluable for the team. The squad features the Rangitaawa twins, adding a family connection to the team, with their sister Sloane playing in the Mixed 18s.

These players come from a diverse range of clubs and schools, including Wanderers DSC, Greystones RFC, Wicklow Touch, Buccaneers Touch, and Arklow RFC. Students from St Andrews College, St. Gerard’s School, Terenure College, Presentation Bray, and The High School have also contributed talented athletes to the squads.

The Irish Junior Touch Teams are ready to showcase their skills, determination, and team spirit at the European Junior Touch Championships in Vichy. With a strong mix of experience and youthful energy, these squads are set to make Ireland proud on the international stage.

The Irish Junior Touch Mixed 15s squad:

Alan Marnell

Ben Brady

Rory McCall

Charlie Moseley Scoggins

Tamati Rangitaawa

Elijah John Rangitaawa

Tyler Klopper

Rhys Tanner

Victor Chauvire

Callum Ghee

Iseult Naidoo

Pearl Tyner

Molly Guy

Niamh Purtill (Captain)

Mollie Quinn

Keeva Mooney

The Irish Junior Touch Boys 18s squad:

Andrew McAdams

Ben Harris

Darragh Tucker

Ellian Desmond

Finn Keeley

Michael Kennedy

Isaac Young

Jack Marnell (Captain)

Matthew Colton

Matthew Murray

Finn Standing

Oscar Dunne

Luka Nagys

Tadhg Scott

Jack Gordon

Diego O’Reilly

The Irish Junior Touch Mixed 18s squad comprises:

Serge Broughton

Colin Whitten

Philip Doyle

Arthur Forrest

Hugh Gilmore (Captain)

Johnny Harkin

Luke Tanner

Noah O’Neill

Brian McCulloch

Zenon Chambers

Aoibhin Tynan

Sloane Rangitaawa

Aoife Purtill

Airmid Devitt O’Byrne

Lucy Nagle

Molly Copelin

See below for the fixtures for the three Irish Touch Rugby squads. Games in bold are live streamed on the Federation of International Touch YouTube channel.

Fixtures and results can also be found on the Federation of International Touch website.

Mixed 15s Fixtures:

Ireland v France 16th Aug 2024, 9:20a.m.

Ireland v Cayman Islands 16th August 2024, 12:40pm.

Ireland v Scotland 16th August 2024, 5:40pm.

Ireland v Belgium 17th August 2024, 10:10am.

Ireland v England 17th August 2024, 1:30pm.

Ireland v Wales 17th August 2024, 4:50pm.

Ireland v Lebanon 18th August 2024, 10am.

Mixed 18s Fixtures:

Ireland v Italy 16th August 2024, 8:30am.

Ireland v England 16th August 2024, 11:50am.

Ireland v Scotland 16th August 2024, 5:40 pm.

Ireland v Belgium 17th August 2024, 11:00am.

Ireland v Cayman Islands 17th August 2024, 2:20pm.

Ireland v Wales 17th August 2024, 5:40pm.

Boys 18s:

Ireland v England M20 16th August 2024, 10:10am.

Ireland v Lebanon 16th August 2024, 1:30pm.

Ireland v France 16th August 2024, 4:00 pm.

Ireland v France M20 17th August 2024, 9:20 am.

Ireland v Wales 17th August 2024, 12:40 pm.

Ireland v England 18th August 2024, 8:00 am.