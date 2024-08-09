Kick Off The Season With The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship This Weekend
The 2024/25 season kicks off this weekend with the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship – the first major tournament of the IRFU’s 150th year celebrations. Check out the action and download your free match programme.
Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 1
Fixtures
The action kicks off at Virgin Media Park at 2.30pm on Saturday when Munster, last season’s runners-up, welcome Ulster to Cork. Defending champions Leinster then host Connacht at Energia Park at 4.45pm.
The finals day will take place at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, August 31, with the 3rd-4th place play-off kicking off at 2.30pm, followed by the 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final which is schedule to get under way at 4.45pm.
Tickets
Where To Watch
The best place to watch is live in stadium, but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage, with Ulster matches available on the BBC iPlayer.
Previews & Interviews
