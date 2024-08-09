Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial
Vodafone

Kick Off The Season With The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship This Weekend

News

9th August 2024 18:00

By Editor

The Vodafone Women's Interpros kick off this weekend

The 2024/25 season kicks off this weekend with the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship – the first major tournament of the IRFU’s 150th year celebrations. Check out the action and download your free match programme.

Match Programme

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 1

Fixtures

The action kicks off at Virgin Media Park at 2.30pm on Saturday when Munster, last season’s runners-up, welcome Ulster to Cork. Defending champions Leinster then host Connacht at Energia Park at 4.45pm.

The finals day will take place at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, August 31, with the 3rd-4th place play-off kicking off at 2.30pm, followed by the 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final which is schedule to get under way at 4.45pm.

Click here for the full list of fixtures

Tickets

Click on the link below for ticket information from each of the teams:

Connacht Rugby

Leinster Rugby

Munster Rugby

Ulster Rugby

Where To Watch

The best place to watch is live in stadium, but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage, with Ulster matches available on the BBC iPlayer.

Previews & Interviews

Vodafone Women’s Interpros: Round 1 – Munster v Ulster Preview

Vodafone Women’s Interpros: Round 1 – Leinster v Connacht Preview

‘Ending That Drought Has Given Us A Huge Boost’ – Hogan

Deely: Playing With Your Province Is Really Special

O’Connor Aiming To ‘Hit The Ground Running’ As Leinster Launch Title Defence

Breen And Munster Primed For Interpros After ‘Big Two Months Of Build-Up’