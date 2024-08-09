Kick Off The Season With The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship This Weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 1

The action kicks off at Virgin Media Park at 2.30pm on Saturday when Munster, last season’s runners-up, welcome Ulster to Cork. Defending champions Leinster then host Connacht at Energia Park at 4.45pm.

The finals day will take place at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, August 31, with the 3rd-4th place play-off kicking off at 2.30pm, followed by the 2024 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final which is schedule to get under way at 4.45pm.

Click here for the full list of fixtures

Tickets

Click on the link below for ticket information from each of the teams:

Connacht Rugby

Leinster Rugby

Munster Rugby

Ulster Rugby

Where To Watch

The best place to watch is live in stadium, but if you can’t make the match then tune in to TG4 for live coverage, with Ulster matches available on the BBC iPlayer.

Previews & Interviews

Vodafone Women’s Interpros: Round 1 – Munster v Ulster Preview

Vodafone Women’s Interpros: Round 1 – Leinster v Connacht Preview