Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Ready For Kick Off

As the countdown continues to the start of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship , players from all four Provinces were today in attendance at the IRFU High Performance Centre to officially launch the 2024/25 tournament.

The quality and excitement around the Championship has been building year-on-year, and the upcoming rounds of action marks the start of a busy season ahead both domestically and internationally.

The four-round series gets underway on Saturday, August 10 in Cork as Munster go head-to-head with Ulster at Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 2.30pm) before defending champions Leinster get their 2024 campaign underway against Connacht at home in Energia Park (Kick-off 4.45pm).

The IRFU is delighted to confirm TG4 will once again broadcast the tournament with Ulster matches to be screened by BBC NI.

Through free-to-air coverage, the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship has been given the platform to showcase the very best of the Women’s game, bringing it to new audiences, growing the support and building exciting momentum as we head into the new campaign.​

Round 2 of the Championship sees Ulster host Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, August 17 (Kick-off 2.30pm), while Munster welcome Leinster to Virgin Media Park in Cork (Kick-off 4.45pm).

A week later, on Saturday, August 24, Connacht face Munster in Dexcom Stadium, Galway (Kick-off 2.30pm) and Ulster host Leinster in the Round 3 clash at Kingspan Stadium (Kick-off 4.45pm).

The finals day will take place on Saturday, August 31 in Kingspan Stadium with the 3rd/4th place playoff kicking off at 2.30pm, followed by the 1st/2nd place final which will kick off at 4.45pm

In attendance at the IRFU High Performance Centre today for the tournament launch were players Méabh Deely (Connacht), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Enya Breen (Munster) and Fiona Tuite (Ulster), as well as IRFU Senior Vice President, Declan Madden and Consumer Director of Vodafone Ireland, Chris Stagg.



Commenting at the launch, IRFU Senior Vice President Declan Madden said:

“We are delighted to formally launch the 2024/25 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, marking the start of a very busy season for the Women’s game. “The growth of this competition is a credit to the players, coaches and management teams at all four Provinces, and also a strong reflection of the excellent work that continues at club and underage level. We remain committed to developing our Women’s Pathways and the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship plays an integral part in that structure. “Our continued thanks to competition sponsors Vodafone, who are an excellent supporter of Irish Rugby at all levels, and to TG4 and BBC Northern Ireland, who remain committed to growing the game and showcasing it to audiences on a free-to-air basis. “We look forward to watching the four weekends of action unfold and wish all four Provinces the very best of luck.”

Consumer Director of Vodafone Ireland, Chris Stagg added:

“Vodafone is incredibly proud to support Irish Rugby, and we are particularly proud to be associated with the development of the women’s game, both through the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship and the Ireland Women’s National Team. Historically, this Championship provides the perfect platform for aspiring stars to realise their full potential and make the steps all the way through to national team level. We can’t wait for the action to kick-off and we are excited to connect fans around the country in celebrating their passion and see the continued growth and success of women’s rugby in Ireland.”

Tickets for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series are available through the provinces, on the following links, Connacht Rugby, Leinster Rugby, Munster Rugby, Ulster Rugby.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1:

Saturday, 10 August:

Munster v Ulster, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 4.45pm

Round 2:

Saturday, 17 August:

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 4.45pm

Round 3:

Saturday, 24 August:

Connacht v Munster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Ulster v Leinster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.45pm

Finals Day:

Saturday, 31 August in Kingspan Stadium: