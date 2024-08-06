Leinster’s Academy Intake Includes Eight Ireland U-20 Men’s Internationals

The Leinster Rugby Academy for 2024/25 has been confirmed this morning by Simon Broughton , the province’s Academy manager.

While the second and third year Leinster Academy players have already been back for their first block of pre-season training, the final group of year one players will not join up with their new team-mates until tomorrow in UCD.

The players added to the Academy panel for this season, and their Energia All-Ireland League registered clubs are:

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Broughton said: “The majority of these players have had a very busy few months and it was important after their performances with the Ireland Under–20s in South Africa, that they had some time away.

“They’ve had that and we are all looking forward to welcoming them into UCD later this week.

“Each player’s journey to this point is unique, and it’s important that we acknowledge those that have played a significant role in their development.

“To the parents and families, we are truly grateful for your unwavering support and care of the athletes. Thank you to all the coaches and teachers who create quality environments where players can learn to thrive.

“Finally, we would like to recognise the efforts of our provincial and national age-grade staff that lead and deliver vibrant programmes across the twelve counties of Leinster.”

LEINSTER ACADEMY SQUAD – 2024/25 SEASON:

YEAR ONE –

Player/Secondary School/Underage Club

Oliver Coffey – Blackrock College/Blackrock College RFC

Billy Corrigan – Presentation College Bray/Old Wesley RFC

Caspar Gabriel – Terenure College/Rugby Union Donau Wien, Vienna, Austria

Hugo McLaughlin – Gonzaga College/Old Belvedere RFC

Ruben Moloney – Blackrock College/Blackrock College RFC

Alan Spicer – Belvedere College/Malahide RFC

Andrew Sparrow – St. Mary’s College/Terenure College RFC

Niall Smyth – Blackrock College/Did not play underage rugby in New York

Stephen Smyth – Kilkenny College/Co. Carlow FC

Alex Usanov – Belvedere College/Malahide RFC

YEAR TWO –

Hugh Cooney

Fintan Gunne

Gus McCarthy

Henry McErlean

Liam Molony

Andrew Osborne

Conor O’Tighearnaigh

YEAR THREE –

Ben Brownlee

Aitzol King

Diarmuid Mangan

Rory McGuire

Charlie Tector