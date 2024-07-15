Slimani Will Be ‘Great Addition To The Group’ – Cullen

Leinster Rugby have confirmed the signing of former France prop Rabah Slimani from Clermont Auvergne, one of their 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup pool opponents .

The experienced tighthead, who has played 57 Tests for France, will join Leinster for the start of their pre-season training programme next week in UCD.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “We are delighted that Rabah has decided to join us at Leinster Rugby. He is a player we have long admired with vast experience at the highest level of the Top 14, European and international rugby.

“We believe he will be a great addition to the group, not only providing competition for the first team but also helping some of our young front row players learn and develop.

“I am sure all Leinster supporters will join me in welcoming Rabah and his family when they get the opportunity.”

The 34-year-old made his France debut in 2013, coming off the bench against New Zealand, and has faced Ireland in the Six Nations on a number of occasions and, indeed, Leinster when he played with Stade Français Paris in the 2013 Amlin Challenge Cup final.

Four years later he helped Stade to win the Challenge Cup when they accounted for Gloucester in the final in Edinburgh. In 2019, he was a Challenge Cup winner with Clermont when they beat La Rochelle in the Newcastle decider.

Ahead of starting with Cullen’s side next week, Slimani said: “I’d like to thank Leo and Leinster Rugby for the opportunity to come and join a province with a massive history and a proven record of competing at the very top end of URC and European rugby.

“I am very excited to also experience a new country and a new city to live and to play my rugby in, and it is one that my family and I are looking forward to.

“We have loved our time in France, and in the Top 14, but this is an incredible opportunity to come and join one of the great European teams, and to hopefully help Leinster achieve what they want to achieve, on and off the field.”