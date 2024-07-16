Bobbett Joins Blackrock’s New Coaching Team

Blackrock have put together a strong group, led by new head coach Andy Adams and Women’s director of rugby Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle, as they bid to recapture the form that saw them win the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division title in 2022.

Adams is a highly-regarded coach in the Women’s game who has worked with Railway Union and Dublin University most recently. He will be supported at ‘Rock by three assistant coaches – Kelvins Karani (forwards), Bobbett (forwards), and Eleanor Furlong (backs).

Kenyan native Karani and Furlong, who hails from Carlow and played Touch rugby for Ireland, both coached at Trinity last season alongside Adams.

Furlong and Bobbett are two promising young coaches, and the latter, who made her Ireland debut in 2019 when playing with Blackrock, has coached at her local club Ashbourne. She was also a development coach with the Celtic Challenge-winning Wolfhounds squad this year.

The 24-year-old Bobbett, a Club Community Rugby Officer with Leinster Rugby, commented: “I’m delighted to be back in my former club, Blackrock, where I enjoyed my playing time.

“In the transition period from playing to coaching, I’ve been able to gain experience working with other Men’s and Women’s teams.

“The prospect of working with such a talented and prestigious club again makes me extremely excited about the season ahead.”

The former second row remains connected with Ashbourne RFC, where she was recently appointed as Women’s director of rugby, a role which will see her working behind the scenes to ensure growth and development in her home club.

The vastly-experienced Doyle needs no introduction, having famously led the Ireland Women to Grand Slam glory in 2013, and a Rugby World Cup semi-final appearance the following year.

‘Goose’ oversaw the first Blackrock Women’s training session back in 1992, alongside Steve Bachop and Alain Rolland, and had a key role in the club’s early All-Ireland League success. In addition, he was assistant coach when they were crowned champions in 2022/23.

Admittedly ‘delighted’ with his new position at Stradbrook as Women’s director of rugby, he said: “I’m looking forward to working with this group of coaches, seeing them develop and strengthening the players in turn.

“Andy comes with a huge amount of experience and knowledge of the Women’s game, which will be needed to guide the players through the everchanging landscape of the Women’s game in Ireland.”

Blackrock finished fourth in the All-Ireland League last season, with a record of nine wins and seven defeats. They will kick off the 2024/25 campaign with a mouth-watering home clash with UL Bohemian, the defending champions, on Saturday, September 28.

Adams will be targeting a strong start to a season which culminates with the Women’s Division semi-finals, on Sunday, April 13, and, for the second year running, a showpiece Men’s and Women’s finals double header at the Aviva Stadium, scheduled for Sunday, April 27.

Excited to work with ‘a very talented player group’, Adams stated: “I’m really looking forward to getting started. To have the backing of Mick Hearty (the club director of rugby) and ‘Goose’ is fantastic.

“To be resourced with three excellent assistant coaches, and an expert S&C coach (Rob Elliott), illustrates the extent of the club’s commitment to the Women’s game, and their ambition and expectations for this coming season.”

Blackrock had ten players involved in the Ireland squad that finished third in this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations. Their performances secured qualification for the 2025 Rugby World Cup, as well as the upcoming WXV1 competition.