Fixtures Confirmed For World Rugby U20 Championship

Ireland have been drawn in Pool B alongside Australia, Italy and Georgia for the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa in June.

The tournament will be played over five match days where the world’s 12 best teams will compete across three world-class venues. Danie Craven Stadium and Athlone Stadium will stage pool matches while the iconic Cape Town Stadium will play host to key fixtures, including the opener, semi-finals and the final.

Three-time champions France will begin their title defence against Pool A opponents and World Rugby U20 Trophy 2023 winners Spain at Cape Town Stadium on 29 June.

Ireland kick off their campaign at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town against Italy on the same day. Next up is Georgia on July 4th followed by Australia on July 9th.

The tournament will be available to watch everywhere on the planet, either through local broadcast partners in South Africa (Supersport), France (L’Équipe TV), New Zealand (Sky NZ) and Fiji (Fiji Broadcasting Corporation), or via RugbyPass TV which will broadcast all matches of the competition for free in markets without exclusive deals.

Full List of Pools and Fixtures here

Law Trials

The World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 will be the first international competition to feature the three new law amendments implemented to promote ball in flow and diversity of attacking options, while supporting player welfare.

A package of six law trials will also operate, including the simplified red card sanction process, approved by the World Rugby Executive Board.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “The World Rugby U20 Championship is the pinnacle of age-grade rugby, and it continues to be a key part of World Rugby’s investment in increasing the competitiveness of global rugby by providing a meaningful pathway to the elite level for talented young players.

“The South African Rugby Union were incredible hosts in 2023 and we are confident that they will deliver an outstanding experience for players and fans alike. We are also very excited to see the new law amendments which will improve the on-field spectacle for anyone watching, promoting an exciting attacking brand of rugby.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said: “Last year’s tournament was an unforgettable experience and we’re expecting more of the same this year. With the recent U20 Rugby Championship, we saw how closely matched the four SANZAAR teams were, and it was the same in the U20 Six Nations, where England emerged victorious.

“To host the next generation of superstars next month is a great privilege and we can’t wait to welcome their families, friends and fans to South Africa.

“The World Rugby U20 Championship plays an important role in the global rugby picture and is key in promoting and growing the game, while we are also excited to unearth the next generation of Springboks.”

Ireland U20 Fixtures – World Rugby U20 Championship

Saturday, June 29

Ireland U20 v Italy U2o, DHL Stadium Cape Town, 3.30pm Irish Time

Thursday, July 4

Ireland U20 v Georgia U20, Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, 1pm Irish Time

Tuesday, July 9

Ireland U20 v Australia U20, Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, 1pm Irish Time