Match Page - Scoreboard

Second Place Finish For Ireland U-20s Following Unbeaten Campaign
Second Place Finish For Ireland U-20s Following Unbeaten Campaign
6 mins ago
Report

Second Place Finish For Ireland U-20s Following Unbeaten Campaign

The Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) fell just short of retaining the U-20 Six Nations title, following a…
40 mins ago
Watch

Highlights: Ireland U20s Finish With Bonus Point Win

The Ireland U20s secured the bonus point with a second half surge and kept a clean sheet as they beat…
Evan O’Connell makes a break 15/3/2024
55 mins ago
In Pics

Ireland U20s Secure Bonus Point Against Scotland

A late surge from the Ireland U20s took them from a 7-0 halftime lead to a 36-0 win to finish…
Ben Howard, Sean Edogbo and Evan O’Connell celebrate after Danny Sheahan scored their team’s third try 15/3/2024
#futureisgreen 11 hours ago
News

Murphy And Ward Making Good Strides With Ireland Under-20s

Number 8 Luke Murphy was the man of the moment for the Ireland Under-20 Men's team last week, as his…
Murphy And Ward Making Good Strides With Ireland Under-20s
#futureisgreen 12 hours ago
News

Ireland U-20s Targeting ‘Best Performance Yet’ With Trophy On The Line

The hopes of the Ireland Under-20 Men (sponsored by PwC) retaining the U-20 Six Nations title rest on the outcome…
Ireland U-20s Targeting ‘Best Performance Yet’ With Trophy On The Line
