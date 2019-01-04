Match Page - Scoreboard
6 mins ago
Report
Second Place Finish For Ireland U-20s Following Unbeaten Campaign
The Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) fell just short of retaining the U-20 Six Nations title, following a…
55 mins ago
In Pics
Ireland U20s Secure Bonus Point Against Scotland
A late surge from the Ireland U20s took them from a 7-0 halftime lead to a 36-0 win to finish…
11 hours ago
News
Murphy And Ward Making Good Strides With Ireland Under-20s
Number 8 Luke Murphy was the man of the moment for the Ireland Under-20 Men's team last week, as his…
