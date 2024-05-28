Duffy To Join Ulster Rugby From Western Force

After two seasons with the Western Force, Jimmy Duffy is set to make a return closer to home when he links-up with Ulster Rugby for the 2024/25 season on a two-year deal.

Having previously worked alongside Richie Murphy with the Ireland U20s, Jimmy will play an integral role in developing Ulster’s forwards as part of the recently confirmed Head Coach’s set-up.

The pair enjoyed success in the Irish U20s 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam win, when Jimmy was Assistant Coach, before he made the move to Perth-based side, Western Force, for the 2022/23 season.

Involved for many years prior to his move to Australia with Connacht Rugby, across the grassroots and professional game, Jimmy enjoyed success as Assistant Coach with his native province, including when the side lifted silverware in the PRO12 back in 2016.

On the appointment, Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Richie Murphy, said: “We’re really looking forward to Jimmy joining us in Belfast next season.

“Alongside Roddy, he is set to bring the best out of our forwards, including the younger homegrown guys currently coming through into the Senior set-up.

“From my experience of working with Jimmy, I know he is detail-driven and a coach that builds strong relationships with his players – and his knowledge and experience will be very welcome when it comes to coaching our scrum. I’m excited about the potential of what we can all achieve working together.”

Jimmy Duffy added: “I’m looking forward to working alongside Richie again, and to be a part of what he’s building at Ulster.

“It’s clear that there is a lot of young talent in the squad, as well as some more experienced players, who are all intent on achieving something special together.

“It’s exciting to make the move to Belfast, and I can’t wait to get started this summer.”