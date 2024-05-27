IRFU signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Ireland Touch Association

The IRFU and Ireland Touch Association (ITA) will work closely together, to develop the game of Touch Rugby in Ireland. In 2023, the two bodies collaborated to develop a suite of educational resources on Touch Rugby, which can be found here.

The IRFU is committed to offering choice to participants and this partnership will further strengthen our ability to deliver a quality non-contact form of the game. In the recent State of the Game survey, 30% of people surveyed said they wanted to take part in Non-Contact forms of the game.

Currently, qualified coaches from the ITA are training staff in the four Provinces to deliver Touch Rugby modules in Clubs, Schools and 3rd level institutions.

David Keane, IRFU National Rugby Development Manager IRFU said,

“We are delighted to continue working with the Ireland Touch Association. We have had a very good relationship for a number of years and have collaborated on a number of projects together. This partnership will allow us to continue offering quality education to our stakeholders and grow the game of Touch Rugby in Ireland.”

Aidan Sweeney, President Ireland Touch Association added,

“The Ireland Touch (rugby) Association (ITA) is delighted to extend our formal partnership with the IRFU to expand the non-contact form of the game in Ireland. The ITA is happy that our sport is part of the IRFU’s new inclusion policy that supports non-contact rugby. The IRFU and ITA are seeking to promote a form of rugby that is more inclusive, so that gender, age and disability can be accommodated in clubs, colleges and schools in all of Ireland.” “The Partnership will be of great mutual benefit by increasing active members in rugby clubs as well as increasing the participation levels of touch players playing this exciting, skilful form of rugby. The sport can be played at all levels from novice social club games right through to the elite international teams. Age, gender and ability are not an obstacle to participation. All that is needed in a willingness to join in.”

The IRFU wishes the Ireland Touch Rugby Team the best of luck in the forthcoming FIT (Federation of International Touch) World Cup which will be played in Nottingham, England from 15 – 22 July.

Click here for more information on the Ireland Touch Association, and click here for more information on Touch Rugby.