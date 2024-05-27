Ulster Sign Morgan From Hurricanes

Ulster Rugby have today announced that that Aidan Morgan will join until at least June 2026.

Known for his energy and competitiveness on the field, the Auckland-born fly-half, who turns 23 next month and is Irish-Qualified through his Belfast-born grandfather, is set to make the move this summer to Belfast on a two-year contract.

Having represented New Zealand at U20s level, after impressing in the school’s campaign in 2019 which saw Kings College secure its first Auckland Schools championship title in over a decade, Aidan went on to be developed through the Hurricanes Academy.

Currently playing for the Hurricanes, Aidan has earned 23 caps across his first three seasons in Super Rugby, where he has become known for his all-action play at fly-half.

Commenting on the signing, Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment at Ulster Rugby, Bryn Cunningham, said:

“As part of our recruitment process, we explored a number of options around what would work best for the club in terms of our short-term needs versus our longer-term, wider ambitions as a club for the years ahead.

“While Aidan will bring a mix of youth, competitiveness and high energy – key qualities that directly align to our strategic objectives over the coming years – he also, importantly as a 10, exudes a maturity beyond his years. Being Irish-Qualified with roots to Ulster is undoubtedly an added bonus.

“I’m looking forward to Aidan continuing to develop and grow with this talented squad under the leadership of Richie, and I am confident that he will make the province proud as one of the Ulster men.

Speaking ahead of linking-up with the province, Aidan Morgan, said:

“I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast this summer, and getting the opportunity to represent Ulster and the birthplace of my grandfather.

“I know that Ulster is steeped in history, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the atmosphere at Kingspan Stadium. I’m really excited for the opportunity to be a part of a talented team, and to play in front of the club’s passionate supporters.

“It’s a great time to be joining Ulster. I’m excited to play alongside a very skilful squad under Richie and the coaching team’s vision for the future.”