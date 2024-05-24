Ulster Rugby Launches Premium Business Club

A 150-strong crowd came together in the A&L Goodbody Lounge at Kingspan Stadium, home of Ulster Rugby, to celebrate the launch of the club’s new business network.

The newly-launched Ulster Rugby Business Club, in association with long-term partner corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG), is a unique network for local businesses and corporate members from across the province.

Offering the opportunity to grow connections and increase brand awareness, the Business Club will also offer exclusive ‘money can’t buy’ experiences.

Today’s launch gave an insight into what members can expect from the quarterly events across the year, which will be hosted from next season onwards and form part of the 2024/25 package – with international business leaders and speakers set to share their experience and learnings.

Tommy Bowe, former Ulster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions’ winger, hosted the event Q&A panel with Hannah Bowe, Six Nations Chief of Staff and former Ireland international hockey player; Paul Magee, Bank of Ireland Head of Corporate Banking, Northern Ireland; and Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking at the event, Tommy Bowe, said:

“It’s been a really enjoyable event to have the worlds of sport and business come together here at Kingspan Stadium.

“From experience, I know there are many transferrable skills from leaders on the field to those in the corporate world, and much of the experience that I learnt as a player has proved valuable in a business setting.

“I wish Ulster Rugby the best of luck with this new venture which, just like the team, is aiming for the highest standards – and is an offering that we can all get behind and reap the rewards of.”

Head of Commercial at Ulster Rugby, Keith Shorten, added:

“On behalf of Ulster Rugby, I would like to thank all of the guests who joined us today at the launch of Ulster Rugby’s inaugural Business Club, as we look to harness the power of business and sport coming together.

“Members from next season onwards will benefit from great networking opportunities delivered over the course of the season, and game night premium lounge access which will include ‘money can’t buy’ access for Ulster Rugby home fixtures.

“With the opportunity to buy tickets for Ireland home internationals also included in the package for valuable staff or client engagement, along with access to a year-round members-only media platform, we are confident this a high-value product that we are able to offer the corporate market across the province.”

Michael Neill, Partner and Head of Office at ALG in Belfast said:

“Kingspan Stadium is not only the home of rugby in Ulster, it’s also home of some of the most effective and enjoyable business networking and relationship building there is, and we’re proud to facilitate this through the A&L Goodbody Lounge.

“Rugby, perhaps more than any other sport, has power to unite and bring people together through a shared passion, ambition and drive for success on the pitch. So, it seems fitting that Ulster Rugby is launching its Business Club today – which, similarly, will bring together people with that same shared ambition and drive for success within our businesses.

“We very much look forward to networking, sharing ideas and gathering knowledge from local and international business leaders and speakers at the Business Club in the coming year.”

If you are interested in joining the Ulster Rugby Business Club in association with A&L Goodbody, contact Glenda Willett, glenda.willett@ulsterrugby.com.

Ulster Rugby Business Club – Membership Package:

Exclusive quarterly networking events – with leading speakers from the world of sport and business (member access and x 2 guests).

Right-to-purchase 2 x tickets to ALL Ireland home international fixtures.

Tickets (x8) in Spirit of ’99 lounge at Kingspan Stadium, for Ulster Rugby home fixtures, including a 2-course dinner and entertainment, gold Grandstand seats, and access to exclusive networking area on match night.

President’s Lounge upgrade – members will be invited to join Ulster Rugby’s President, and guests, for a game during the 2024/25 season.

Read more on the benefits of signing-up to the Ulster Rugby Business Club, in association with A&L Goodbody, here.